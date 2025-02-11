Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are set for a blockbuster clash in their Champions League play-off round as they take on 15-time champions Real Madrid for a place in the last-16.

Pep Guardiola’s team snuck into the knockout stages of the competition with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the final round of fixtures during the league phase. The Premier League champions won just three of their eight matches and finished 22nd in the table, just inside of the 24-team cut off.

City’s form continues to fluctuate though as they where heavily beaten 5-1 by Arsenal in their most recent Premier League outing before edging into the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over League One side Plymouth Argyle.

In comparison, Real Madrid also struggled in the Champions League, though they were in no risk of elimination in this revamped format. Carlo Ancelotti’s men finished 11th, outside the automatic last-16 spots, but have only lost once in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s first leg:

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League play-off first leg between Man City and Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 11 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the Amazon Prime Video with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Pep Guardiola is hopeful John Stones and Ruben Dias will be fit enough to feature against Real Madrid as both defenders aim to regain full fitness after recent injuries. Nico Gonzalez was forced off in City’s FA Cup tie versus Leyton Orient and is a doubt.

Real Madrid have been hit with plenty of injury worries. Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle strain picked up in the draw against Atletico Madrid. Dani Carvajal is out for the season as is Eder Militao.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are closing in on a return but may not be ready of tonight’s match though Eduardo Camavinga could feature off the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo Silva; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Modric, Ceballos, Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Odds

Man City to win - 11/10

Draw - 2/1

Real Madrid to win - 17/10

Prediction

Manchester City are not in a good run of form and come up against Real Madrid at a tough time. Pep Guardiola’s side tend to turn up to big European games and impress but their performances have been worrying of late. Real Madrid have some winning momentum and are legends at making it through knockout ties. Expect goals and a narrow win for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Man City 1-2 Real Madrid.