Man City v Urawa Reds LIVE: Latest updates from Club World Cup semi-final
The Champions League winners enter Fifa’s club competition with their sights set on reaching the final
Pep Guardiola says he is ‘excited’ to take his Manchester City team to Saudi Arabia for a midweek jaunt in the Club World Cup. As the winners of the Champions League, City enter Fifa’s club competition at the semi-final and need to win just two matches to lift the trophy.
In other years, this mini tournament would be a welcome break for the City squad and the chance to add to their impressive tally of silverware. Though they could still win a trophy, Guardiola’s men will be absent from the Premier League until December 27th meaning they could find themselves well off the pace in the title race.
That is due to their recent run of poor results which has seen the champions of England and Europe fall to fourth in the Premier League behind Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa. They are already five points behind the Gunners, who are first, and could be as as many as 10 behind Liverpool by the time they next play.
First though they have a tournament to win and the Urawa Red Diamonds are their opponents. Can City advance into the Club World Cup final?
Man City vs Urawa Reds
Not long until kick-off in Saudi Arabia now.
Man City’s not-so-secret weapon can provide vital boost to trophy hopes
Not at their best, not in their usual scintillating, relentless form, not quite playing with the belief and aura of inevitability that scoring the first game’s goal means the win is all but theirs. Manchester City might be aiming now to be crowned the planet’s finest at the Club World Cup, but Pep Guardiola will know all the same that to make it four Premier League titles in a row, they’ll have to be much-improved in consistency terms across the second half of the campaign.
And yet, there’s a single huge reason to feel that’s likely to be the case: the return of Kevin de Bruyne.
Karl Matchett reflects on City’s not so secret weapon:
Pep Guardiola calls for change amid increasing fixture burden on players
Pep Guardiola has called for change as the fixture burden on players continues to increase.
The Manchester City manager was speaking in light of FIFA’s decision to expand the Club World Cup to a 32-team tournament from 2025.
Guardiola insists he is not against the new event in principle – and City are already guaranteed a place – but he feels something has to give somewhere to ease the workload on players.
The Spaniard told reporters at a press conference: “I am not against the new competitions. I am against the lack of time to recover from year to year.
“This is what I am complaining (about) all the time. For me it doesn’t matter to play every three days, six days, seven days. It is OK. But it is really tough to finish the season and then in three weeks restart again and go to Asia, to be financially stable, or the States. That is really, really tough, for ourselves and especially for the players. For myself, things should change. This is my point.”
Pep Guardiola reveals why the Club World Cup is so important to Man City
Champions League holders Manchester City are taking nothing for granted as they seek to complete their trophy cabinet by winning the Club World Cup, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of his side’s semi-final meeting with Urawa Red Diamonds.
City, who won their first Champions League title this year, are yet to win the Club World Cup – a trophy Guardiola won twice with Barcelona and once with Bayern Munich.
“It’s a pleasure to be here, it’s the first time Man City is here. We don’t take it for granted, it’s a privilege, an honour to be here,” Guardiola told reporters.
“We know how hard it is to win this competition and you have to have done something special in the past. It is my fourth time I have played this competition and the previous times, the semi-final was really tough, really tricky every time.
“We want to win it. Once we are here, it is a trophy we do not have. We want to close the little circle and win all the trophies we could do. This is the last one.”
Fluminense beat Al-Ahly to reach Club World Cup final
We now know who Man City will play if they come through tonight’s semi-final.
Jhon Arias and John Kennedy scored in the second half to give Brazilian side Fluminense a hard-fought 2-0 win over Egypt’s Al-Ahly in their Club World Cup semi-final at King Abdullah Sports City.
The Copa Libertadores champions will face the winners of Manchester City’s semi-final against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in Friday’s final in Jeddah.
It was a compelling encounter, with an aggressive Fluminense dominating possession, but often being exposed by Al-Ahly’s counter attacks.
Colombia winger Arias was a constant menace, running up and down the right channel and hitting the post twice in the first half. However, Africa’s champions Al-Ahly wasted several opportunities, using the speed of Kahraba and Percy Tau to launch quick counters.
Fluminense finally managed to break the deadlock thanks to former Real Madrid fullback Marcelo, who nutmegged a defender, hitting the ball through his legs, to get into the box before being fouled from behind.
Arias slotted the penalty just inside the right post and out of the reach of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy in the 71st minute.
Al-Ahly had a chance to level one minute later, but Tau missed a sitter, heading into the goalkeeper’s hands from point-blank range. As Al-Ahly tried to push for the equaliser, they were left exposed and Fluminense took advantage with substitute Kennedy adding a second in the 89th minute with a strike to finish off a counter-attack.
Reuters
Man City faced with frustrating form irony just as they look to win crown of world’s best team
Manchester City have often been described as the best team in the world. The penultimate step to officially claiming that title falls on the 25th anniversary of a historic low. On 19 December 1998, City lost 2-1 to York: their fifth consecutive league game without a win left them 12th in the old Division 2, rendering them the 56th-best team in England. On 19 December 2023, they face Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-final of the Club World Cup. Win then and only Fluminense stand in their way in Friday’s final.
“Years ago we could not imagine to be there and we are there,” said Pep Guardiola. “I’m very pleased and excited to go there to try and win it.” It has been a remarkable rise, albeit one facilitated by about £2bn of investment from Sheikh Mansour and one clouded by 115 Premier League charges. But now, a quarter of a century after City were 15 points behind Walsall, City have one of the greatest managers in history and a treble only previously achieved by Manchester United in a season when their neighbours were a third-tier club.
Now they arrive in Saudi Arabia as favourites to retain both the Premier League and the Champions League. And yet, for a club on the brink of adding a fifth trophy of 2023 and an achievement that would symbolise a time of dominance, at something of a low.
Read Richard Jolly’s full take on Man City’s Club World Cup bid:
Manchester City team news
Here’s the City line-up for this evening. No Haaland, De Bruyne or Doku as they continue to battle injury but a strong starting XI named by Pep.
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City predictions: Club World Cup tips, odds and free bets
Manchester City will kick off their 2023 Club World Cup campaign with a clash against Urawa Red Diamonds.
Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola has won the competition three times before as a manager, although not with City, and can win it for a fourth time in Saudi Arabia.
Urawa Red Diamonds knocked out Concacaf Champions League winners Leon in the last round to make the final four where they will come up against City.
Football betting sites have priced Guardiola’s team as strong favourites, but there will be an element of the unknown to this fixture. Can the Japanese side pull off a shock?
Here are three betting tips ahead of the clash:
Manchester City early team news
City are waiting on the fitness of striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury – including Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.
Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku have travelled with the squad as they near returns from injury but are unlikely to play. Guardiola is expected to make several changes from Saturday’s team and ahead of a potential final on Friday.
Predicted Manchester City line-up
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Lewis; Rodri, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez
When is Manchester City vs Urawa Reds and how can I watch it?
When is Manchester City vs Urawa Reds?
The match will kick off at 6pm GMT on Tuesday 19 December at the King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.
How can I watch it?
The Club World Cup is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK and Manchester City’s semi-final will be live on TNT Sports 2. TNT Sports subscribers can also stream the action live on Discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
