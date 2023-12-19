✕ Close Academy investment is really paying off - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says he is ‘excited’ to take his Manchester City team to Saudi Arabia for a midweek jaunt in the Club World Cup. As the winners of the Champions League, City enter Fifa’s club competition at the semi-final and need to win just two matches to lift the trophy.

In other years, this mini tournament would be a welcome break for the City squad and the chance to add to their impressive tally of silverware. Though they could still win a trophy, Guardiola’s men will be absent from the Premier League until December 27th meaning they could find themselves well off the pace in the title race.

That is due to their recent run of poor results which has seen the champions of England and Europe fall to fourth in the Premier League behind Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa. They are already five points behind the Gunners, who are first, and could be as as many as 10 behind Liverpool by the time they next play.

First though they have a tournament to win and the Urawa Red Diamonds are their opponents. Can City advance into the Club World Cup final?

Follow all the action below