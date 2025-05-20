Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Manchester City take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday, with the hosts looking to take one step closer to Champions League qualification for 2025/26 (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

City begin the week in sixth on 65 points, one below Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle but with a game in hand.

A win would take Pep Guardiola’s side into third ahead of the final game of the season this weekend, putting qualification in their hands for their visit to Craven Cottage on Sunday.

And aside from the qualification permutations, this match marks the last home game the Kevin De Bruyne will play for City, with the Belgian having announced that he will leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

Ahead of the match, City are the overwhelming favourites with football betting sites, who have priced the hosts at 1/2 to win, versus 5/1 for a Cherries win and 7/2 for a draw.

Despite the loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final last weekend, City head into this match as favourites having lost just one of their last 10 matches.

Guardiola’s side had rediscovered some form in the weeks leading up to the final, including in their 2-1 quarter-final win over Bournemouth at the Vitality, and they will attribute the loss to the occasion rather than the performance, which was strong in many areas.

Conversely, the Cherries have won just two of their last 10, losing four and drawing the other four. In the process, they’ve conceded 13 goals, but have scored 11.

With those stats in mind, City enter the match as heavy favourites to win, but a wager on that victory and both teams to score could offer better value at 7/4 with various betting sites.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction 1: Manchester City to win, both teams to score - 7/4 William Hill

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction: De Bruyne to star in final Etihad appearance

Kevin De Bruyne will play his last game at the Etihad as a City player on Tuesday as a decade of success comes to an end in 2025.

His future away from the club is currently uncertain, but he will hope to play a part in his final home fixture as the club chase a place in the Champions League next season.

The Belgian has six goals and eight assists so far this season, though he has two goals and an assist in his last five league games alone, and he was one of the better performers in the cup final as he was unlucky not to grab another assist or two as City chased the game.

And with the 33-year-old likely desperate to mark the occasion with a final contribution at the Etihad, a wager on one final goal or assist could provide value at 4/7 on betting apps.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction 2: Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist - 4/7 Bet365

Manchester City vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Responsible gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When having a bet using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.