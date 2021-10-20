(REUTERS)

Manchester United are back in action in the Champions League looking to take a big step towards the last 16 by securing back-to-back wins in Europe.

The Red Devils welcome Atalanta, with the Italians topping Group F on four points, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side tied for third with Young Boys and just one point behind, with Villarreal bottom on one point.

Solskjaer is under intense pressure following the defeat at Leicester to dent United’s title hopes, while Atalanta arrive at Old Trafford in good form having defeated Empoli 4-1, leaving them sixth in Serie A and a point outside the top four. But the Norwegian insists United can remain on course for the round of 16 with another win tonight following late drama through Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner to earn three points against Villarreal.

“As you do every time you lose a game of football you quickly evaluate and look at what went wrong, and of course you’ve got admit that a few things went wrong,” said the United boss. “Then you have to focus on the next game and how to correct what we haven’t been good enough at. The focus has been good. The minds have been on this game, it’s a chance to make up for the bad start we had in the group with the Young Boys defeat. If you go into halfway point in the group with two home wins then you’re on the way.”

Follow live updates from Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to kick-start their Champions League campaign: