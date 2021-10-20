Manchester United vs Atalanta LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow live updates from Old Trafford as Cristiano Ronaldo and co. look to bounce back from defeat at Leicester last weekend
Manchester United are back in action in the Champions League looking to take a big step towards the last 16 by securing back-to-back wins in Europe.
The Red Devils welcome Atalanta, with the Italians topping Group F on four points, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side tied for third with Young Boys and just one point behind, with Villarreal bottom on one point.
Solskjaer is under intense pressure following the defeat at Leicester to dent United’s title hopes, while Atalanta arrive at Old Trafford in good form having defeated Empoli 4-1, leaving them sixth in Serie A and a point outside the top four. But the Norwegian insists United can remain on course for the round of 16 with another win tonight following late drama through Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner to earn three points against Villarreal.
“As you do every time you lose a game of football you quickly evaluate and look at what went wrong, and of course you’ve got admit that a few things went wrong,” said the United boss. “Then you have to focus on the next game and how to correct what we haven’t been good enough at. The focus has been good. The minds have been on this game, it’s a chance to make up for the bad start we had in the group with the Young Boys defeat. If you go into halfway point in the group with two home wins then you’re on the way.”
Follow live updates from Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to kick-start their Champions League campaign:
Manchester United going ‘back to basics’ after Leicester defeat, Marcus Rashford reveals
Marcus Rashford underlined the importance of going “back to basics” after Manchester United players discussed the embarrassing loss at Leicester.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked set to escape from the King Power Stadium with a fortuitous point after the forward came off the bench to score on his first appearance since summer shoulder surgery.
But Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka goals in quick succession sealed the Foxes a 4-2 victory that heaped pressure on United at a key period of the campaign.
Team changes - Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the starting XI that lost to Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend.
Paul Pogba drops to the bench as does his midfield partner for that game Nemanja Matic with Solskjaer electing for a midfield of Scott McTominay and Fred.
Marcus Rashford also makes his first start since recovering from injury. He scored as a substitute against Leicester but tonight he replaces Jadon Sancho in the team.
Line-ups - Man Utd vs Atalanta
Here’s the Manchester United starting XI:
Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Atalanta XI: Musso, Maehle, Palomino, Koopmeiners, Muriel, Freuler, De Roon, Demiral, Ilicic, Zappacosta, Pasalic
Group F standings
Man Utd head into the game sitting third in the group. They’ve had two entertaining encounters so far in the Champions League, losing to Young Boys on Matchday 1 thanks to a 95th minute winner from Theoson Siebatcheu before defeating Villarreal with a 95th minute winner of their own last time out.
Atalanta top Group F after two games. On Matchday 1 they drew 2-2 with Villarreal after Robin Gosens scored in the 83rd minute to secure a point. Last time out the Italian side picked up three points with a 1-0 victory over Young Boys to put them at the top of the group.
Early team news - Man Utd vs Atalanta
Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are absent for Man Utd due to injury but Edinson Cavani and Fred could return after missing the defeat to Leicester City at the weekend.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also available again after serving a one-match ban.
Manchester United vs Atalanta live updates
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Champions League group stage clash between Manchester United and Atalanta.
The Old Trafford side are hoping to bounce back to form after their weekend humbling by Leicester City - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has work to do to continue to show he’s the right man for the job with the Red Devils. Questions are again being asked of him after a string of poor performances, which include the last European outing against Villarreal - though they did snatch a late win there, at least. That leaves United second in the group, a point behind leaders Atalanta and level with Young Boys - while Villarreal are bottom with just the one point.
Atalanta, meanwhile, continue to impress despite not being filled with household names and have punched above their weight in Italy for some time. Victory at Old Trafford is a tall order, but they are to be respected after some great showings in Europe over the last couple of years.
