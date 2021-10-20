Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.

That followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.

Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

What is the team news?

Manchester United will be without the injured Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns from suspension. Atalanta are without injured wingbacks Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Ronaldo.

Atalanta: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Toloi; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Ilicic, Zapata.

Odds

Man United 3/4

Draw 3/1

Atalanta 10/3

Prediction

United desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.