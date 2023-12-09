Jump to content

Liveupdated1702134123

Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League clash today

Follow all the action from Old Trafford

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 December 2023 15:02
Comments
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United will be hoping to build on an impressive midweek performance as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

A double from Scott McTominay secured a significant victory over Chelsea for Erik ten Hag and his side, with the Old Trafford club now back in the top six.

Ten Hag made a number of significant selection decisions before the 2-1 win, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial left out of the starting side, although Martial returns to face the Cherries.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were also midweek winners as a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games.

Follow the latest action below.

1702134102

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

The teams make their way into the Theatre of Dreams and we are almost ready to go.

9 December 2023 15:01
1702132971

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

United have never lost at home to Bournemouth in their 10 previous such meetings - winning nine. Indeed, the Red Devils have only faced Reading more often at Old Trafford without losing (12).

9 December 2023 14:42
1702132536

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes just a single alteration from their victory over Crystal Palace last time out. Tavernier starts on the left wing instead of Sinisterra, who drops to the bench. Like United, the Cherries also have several players sidelined through injury. They include Lloyd Kelly, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes.

9 December 2023 14:35
1702132269

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBS: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Gavin Kilkenny, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Kieffer Moore, Luis Sinisterra.

9 December 2023 14:31
1702132191

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

9 December 2023 14:29
1702132125

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag makes two changes from the win over Chelsea. Martial is preferred to Hojlund up front, while Reguilon comes in at left-back with Shaw moving across to partner Maguire in the heart of defence. Rashford remains on the bench, where he is joined by the returning Varane. A lengthy injury list includes the likes of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

9 December 2023 14:28
1702131966

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

9 December 2023 14:26
1702131852

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Anthony Martial.

9 December 2023 14:24
1702131703

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Although nine places and 11 points separate the teams in the table, the form book suggests today's match is a tough one to call. United have won four of their last five in the Premier League, while the Cherries are unbeaten in their four most recent outings - winning three of those.

9 December 2023 14:21
1702131527

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

9 December 2023 14:18

