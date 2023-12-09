Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League clash today
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Manchester United will be hoping to build on an impressive midweek performance as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
A double from Scott McTominay secured a significant victory over Chelsea for Erik ten Hag and his side, with the Old Trafford club now back in the top six.
Ten Hag made a number of significant selection decisions before the 2-1 win, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial left out of the starting side, although Martial returns to face the Cherries.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, were also midweek winners as a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games.
Follow the latest action below.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
The teams make their way into the Theatre of Dreams and we are almost ready to go.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
United have never lost at home to Bournemouth in their 10 previous such meetings - winning nine. Indeed, the Red Devils have only faced Reading more often at Old Trafford without losing (12).
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes just a single alteration from their victory over Crystal Palace last time out. Tavernier starts on the left wing instead of Sinisterra, who drops to the bench. Like United, the Cherries also have several players sidelined through injury. They include Lloyd Kelly, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
SUBS: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Gavin Kilkenny, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Kieffer Moore, Luis Sinisterra.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Erik ten Hag makes two changes from the win over Chelsea. Martial is preferred to Hojlund up front, while Reguilon comes in at left-back with Shaw moving across to partner Maguire in the heart of defence. Rashford remains on the bench, where he is joined by the returning Varane. A lengthy injury list includes the likes of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Anthony Martial.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Although nine places and 11 points separate the teams in the table, the form book suggests today's match is a tough one to call. United have won four of their last five in the Premier League, while the Cherries are unbeaten in their four most recent outings - winning three of those.
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies