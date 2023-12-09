Marcus Rashford has to fight his way back into Man United side, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford it is up to him to force his way back into the Manchester United side.

The forward was dropped for Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea after being criticised for his performance in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, and the England star has been struggling for form for much of the campaign.

Last season Rashford scored 30 goals to help United finish third and lift the Carabao Cup, but has only scored twice this term – with one of those a penalty in the 3-0 win over Everton last month.