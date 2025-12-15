Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League looking to build momentum ahead of a busy period of festive fixtures.

Ruben Amorim’s side produced an impressive second-half performance to blow away Wolves last week and will hope to finish a tough year strongly to keep up their push for the European places.

It is a tricky trip to Aston Villa up next, though, and this could prove a difficult evening, too, despite Bournemouth’s recent struggles.

Andoni Iraola has overseen a run of six games without a win but the south-coast club have won 3-0 on their last two visits to Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth?

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 15 December at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Ruben Amorim appeared uncertain on Friday how much longer he would have Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo available, but the trio appear set to feature before departing to the Africa Cup of Nations. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain absent while Benjamin Sesko has been dealing with illness.

Marcos Senesi could be fit to feature for Bournemouth after suffering cramps during the draw with Chelsea. Lewis Cook is still suspended.

Possible line-ups

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount, Cunha.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson.