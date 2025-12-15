Is Manchester United vs Bournemouth on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League looking to build momentum ahead of a busy period of festive fixtures.
Ruben Amorim’s side produced an impressive second-half performance to blow away Wolves last week and will hope to finish a tough year strongly to keep up their push for the European places.
It is a tricky trip to Aston Villa up next, though, and this could prove a difficult evening, too, despite Bournemouth’s recent struggles.
Andoni Iraola has overseen a run of six games without a win but the south-coast club have won 3-0 on their last two visits to Old Trafford.
When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 15 December at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
Team news
Ruben Amorim appeared uncertain on Friday how much longer he would have Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo available, but the trio appear set to feature before departing to the Africa Cup of Nations. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain absent while Benjamin Sesko has been dealing with illness.
Marcos Senesi could be fit to feature for Bournemouth after suffering cramps during the draw with Chelsea. Lewis Cook is still suspended.
Possible line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount, Cunha.
Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson.
