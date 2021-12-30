Close Ralf Rangnick on partnership of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire

Manchester United and Burnley will both look to bounce back to winning ways on Thursday night when they meet in the Premier League. The Red Devils were held by lowly Newcastle in their first post-Christmas fixture, while the Clarets have simply been bystanders so far over the festive season. With three matches in a row postponed, they remain in the relegation zone and their last fixture was on 12 December.

A win this evening would finally lift them outside of the bottom three, above Watford, but Sean Dyche’s side have won just once in the league this term. Ralf Rangnick will be looking for a much-improved showing from United, meanwhile, who can rise from seventh to sixth with victory - or fifth if they rack up a monster scoreline.

With just three goals scored in their three league matches under the interim boss, that feels rather improbable at this stage. Burnley have also been shot-shy, especially on the road where they have netted only six times in eight games this season and are yet to win a match. Follow all the team news and action as Manchester United host Burnley below: