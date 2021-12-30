Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the news and action from Old Trafford
Manchester United and Burnley will both look to bounce back to winning ways on Thursday night when they meet in the Premier League. The Red Devils were held by lowly Newcastle in their first post-Christmas fixture, while the Clarets have simply been bystanders so far over the festive season. With three matches in a row postponed, they remain in the relegation zone and their last fixture was on 12 December.
A win this evening would finally lift them outside of the bottom three, above Watford, but Sean Dyche’s side have won just once in the league this term. Ralf Rangnick will be looking for a much-improved showing from United, meanwhile, who can rise from seventh to sixth with victory - or fifth if they rack up a monster scoreline.
With just three goals scored in their three league matches under the interim boss, that feels rather improbable at this stage. Burnley have also been shot-shy, especially on the road where they have netted only six times in eight games this season and are yet to win a match. Follow all the team news and action as Manchester United host Burnley below:
Man United vs Burnley: the season so far
Heading into the game, United are of course in better shape than relegation-threatened Burnley.
It’s five unbeaten in a row for the Red Devils, with the last three of those coming since Ralf Rangnick took over from Michael Carrick as interim boss - all five without defeat have come since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. Even so, United sit only seventh in the table and won’t realistically go higher than sixth with a win tonight.
Burnley have won only once this season and sit 18th, two points from safety, but they have been draw specialists - losing just one of the last five, with four draws in that run and eight from 15 drawn this season overall.
Rangnick to demand more from Man United after they failed to match Newcastle’s effort and physicality
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told his players to get physical after they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.
TV pundit Neville launched a half-time tirade during United’s 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday evening in which substitute Edinson Cavani’s second-half equaliser at St James’ Park rescued a point.
Asked about the former United full-back’s comments after the game, Rangnick said: “I don’t think today it was a problem of body language, it was more a question of physicality, of meeting the demands with regard to speed, tempo, physicality. The side-effect is the body language afterwards.
“But I don’t think that was the major problem today for us, the major problem was the way that we played in those moments when it was about physicality.”
More here:
Ralf Rangnick defends body language of ‘whinge-bag’ Manchester United
TV pundit Gary Neville was withering in his half-time assessment
Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups
Here are the two teams for tonight:
Man United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Greenwood, Sancho; Cavani, Ronaldo
Burnley XI: Hennessey; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Lennon, Wood
Ralf Rangnick urges people to ‘follow medical advice and get vaccinated’
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged people to follow medical advice and get vaccinated against coronavirus.
The Premier League schedule has been hit by a spate of postponements at a time when positive cases are rising across the country.
United’s matches against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due to the number of positive Covid-19 tests within the camp, leading to a 16-day break before Monday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
Rangnick echoed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing unvaccinated players in the build-up to that match, and underlined his belief that people should be jabbed in his programme notes on Thursday ahead of the home clash with Burnley.
“These are very strange times in which we live, but the most important thing everybody can do is be sensible and follow medical advice to be vaccinated,” he said.
Full report here:
Man United vs Burnley latest news
We’re a few minutes away from team news, which could be interesting. This is Burnley’s first game since 12 December due to Covid-related postponements, so those who have remained training and healthy should be fully fit and firing. Will that translate into an energetic showing, or will a lack of rhythm be more telling?
United were very sluggish in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle three days ago, lucky to escape with a point in a game they were outplayed and outfought in. Burnley are level on points with the Magpies.
Man United vs Burnley odds
What are we likely to see this evening at Old Trafford, the final Premier League game of 2021?
The latest odds on the result:
Man United 4/11
Draw 4/1
Burnley 8/1.
And for first goalscorer:
Ronaldo 56/19
Cavani 4/1
Greenwood 31/5
Rashford 36/5
Sancho 17/2
Fernandes 9/1
Wood 11/1
Cornet 13/1
No goalscorer 14/1
2021 was the year football’s mask finally slipped
Have you taken a look at our 2021 season review yet? Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney looks back at the good, the bad and the so-ugly-we’d-rather-forget-it from the world of football over the last 12 months, with plenty of reminders about how the decision-making in the game only stems from one thing.
It isn’t all bad, of course, and amid fan uprisings and players taking a stand over social matters, there was plenty to admire in the game too.
2021 was the year football’s mask finally slipped
The European Super League breakaway, a state buying a Premier League club, racism in the stands and an anti-vaccine crisis were all part of a year the game would like to forget, writes Miguel Delaney
Ralf Rangnick had hoped to make more progress by now at Manchester United
Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United.
Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle.
The Red Devils misfired alarmingly on Tyneside as a lack of cohesion in attack and uncertainty at the back very nearly cost them, and they head into Thursday evening’s home clash with Burnley with something to prove.
Asked if he had achieved as much as he had wanted to in his initial weeks in charge, Rangnick said: “Of course not. Every coach, every ambitious coach – and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area – wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward.”
Full report:
Ralf Rangnick has not made as much progress as he had hoped at Manchester United
The Red Devils entertain Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday evening
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies