Manchester United vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Everything you need to know ahead of the match
Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.
They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.
The Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the players are well-rested and prepared.
That wasn’t the case for United after they had two called off, with Harry Maguire saying the interruption hampered the Red Devils’ performance.
Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday, 30 December at Old Trafford.
Where can I watch it?
Like all the midweek games in this round of fixtures, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video across all mobile devices with the Prime Video app and the desktop website. It is not scheduled for broadcast on any terrestrial or satellite TV channel, but can be watched on TVs compatible with the Prime Video app or through Apple TV, Chromecast and other plug-ins.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Bruno Fernandes is suspended after a fifth yellow card, with Paul Pogba out injured and Scott McTominay likely to join him. Victor Lindelof has Covid but Eric Bailly could play after returning to his club before another departure for the AFCON.
Dale Stephens may miss out with Covid for the Clarets, but there are few other concerns aside from Ashley Barnes’ injury.
Predicted line-ups
MNU - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
BUR - Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood
Odds
United 5/12
Draw 17/4
Burnley 43/5
Prediction
On home soil we can expect a response from United, at least in terms of more energy and shots on goal if not necessarily in a hugely improved all-round performance. If they find the breakthrough they’ll surely go on to win, with the Clarets still struggling for goals of their own. United 2-1 Burnley.
