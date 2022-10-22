Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this evening following Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from his matchday squad.

Ronaldo has been punished by Ten Hag after storming down the tunnel before the end of United’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

United have backed Ten Hag’s decision after Ronaldo’s display of petulance took away from the club’s best performance of the season at Old Trafford.

They will look to build on it at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea on a good run of form under Graham Potter. But the Blues will be looking for a response following their goalless draw at Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 22 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Have your say in the BT Sport’s Action Woman Awards and vote by clicking here . Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 16 November and broadcast live for anyone to watch on BT Sport, online and on Facebook and YouTube. (BT Sport)

What is the team news?

Conor Gallagher has recovered from illness so Chelsea’s squad is similar to the one that travelled to Brentford, with Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante out. Thiago Silva should start after being rested in midweek, along with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United will be without Ronaldo as well as Anthony Martial, who is yet to return from his latest injury setback. It would not be a surprise to see Ten Hag name the same team that defeated Spurs, but Christian Eriksen could return if the manager opts for a change in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford

Odds

Chelsea: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Manchester United: 5/2

Prediction

This should be an interesting match between two teams who are starting to click under their new managers, but there remains questions over how clinical Potter and Ten Hag’s sides can be in attack. A draw looks likely. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United