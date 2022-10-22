Jump to content

Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream and more ahead of Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 22 October 2022 09:29
Comments
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to go on as a sub against Spurs

Graham Potter faces Erik ten Hag for the second time this season as his Chelsea side host Manchester United in the Premier League this evening.

Potter stunned United on the opening weekend of the season as his Brighton side secured a famous victory at Old Trafford in Ten Hag’s first match in charge.

The win helped Potter and may have led to the Englishman landing the Chelsea job following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. Potter has since made a fine start, going seven games unbeaten and keeping clean sheets in the past five games.

United, who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped by Ten Hag, are coming off their best performance of the season in the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 22 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Conor Gallagher has recovered from illness so Chelsea’s squad is similar to the one that travelled to Brentford, with Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante out. Thiago Silva should start after being rested in midweek, along with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United will be without Ronaldo as well as Anthony Martial, who is yet to return from his latest injury setback. It would not be a surprise to see Ten Hag name the same team that defeated Spurs, but Christian Eriksen could return if the manager opts for a change in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford

Odds

Chelsea: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Manchester United: 5/2

Prediction

This should be an interesting match between two teams who are starting to click under their new managers, but there remains questions over how clinical Potter and Ten Hag’s sides can be in attack. A draw looks likely. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

