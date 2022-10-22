Chelsea vs Man Utd predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Chelsea vs Manchester United TV channel, kick-off time and more ahead of Premier League fixture
Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League this evening after he was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo has been punished by the United manager following his actions in the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday, where the forward stormed down the tunnel before full time.
It took the attention off what had been United’s best performance of the season so far, and Ten Hag’s side will look to build on that display at Stamford Bridge tonight.
Chelsea have gone seven games unbeaten under Graham Potter, who already has a win over Manchester United this season following Brighton’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 22 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the team news?
Conor Gallagher has recovered from illness so Chelsea’s squad is similar to the one that travelled to Brentford, with Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante out. Thiago Silva should start after being rested in midweek, along with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Manchester United will be without Ronaldo as well as Anthony Martial, who is yet to return from his latest injury setback. It would not be a surprise to see Ten Hag name the same team that defeated Spurs, but Christian Eriksen could return if the manager opts for a change in midfield.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford
Odds
Chelsea: 6/5
Draw: 13/5
Manchester United: 5/2
Prediction
This should be an interesting match between two teams who are starting to click under their new managers, but there remains questions over how clinical Potter and Ten Hag’s sides can be in attack. A draw looks likely. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies