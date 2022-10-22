Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening in a huge clash in the top four race, but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s casting a shadow over the Stamford Bridge fixture.

Ronaldo has been dropped by Erik ten Hag after storming down the tunnel before the end of United’s excellent win over Tottenham in midweek, with the star forward forced to train on his own.

Ten Hag’s first match in charge of United ended in defeat to Graham Potter’s Brighton, with the Englishman now in charge of Chelsea and enjoying a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in midweek, the Blues are unbeaten in seven matches and have kept five clean sheets in a row. The winner here will go fourth in what is turning out to be a competitive battle for Champions League qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 22 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Conor Gallagher has recovered from illness so Chelsea’s squad is similar to the one that travelled to Brentford, with Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante out. Thiago Silva should start after being rested in midweek, along with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United will be without Ronaldo as well as Anthony Martial, who is yet to return from his latest injury setback. It would not be a surprise to see Ten Hag name the same team that defeated Spurs, but Christian Eriksen could return if the manager opts for a change in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford

Odds

Chelsea: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Manchester United: 5/2

Prediction

This should be an interesting match between two teams who are starting to click under their new managers, but there remains questions over how clinical Potter and Ten Hag’s sides can be in attack. A draw looks likely. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United