Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon with manager Erik ten Hag once again under the spotlight following back-to-back defeats. Last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City left United trailing fourth-place Aston Villa by 11 points in the Premier League table, after Ten Hag’s side were beaten by Fulham at Old Trafford the week before.

Now United will look to get their top-four push back on track against an Everton side who are winless in their last 10 Premier League games. Last month, Sean Dyche’s side had the boost of their points penalty being reduced to only six points, but the Toffees are in need of picking up some more on the pitch after they were beaten at home by West Ham last time out.

Alejandro Garnacho’s spectacular overhead kick helped United to a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park earlier this season, but routine wins at Old Trafford have been few and far between for Ten Hag’s side. Can the visitors frustrate United to pick up crucial points in the relegation battle?

