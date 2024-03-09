Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
United return to Old Trafford looking to get their Champions League push back on track
Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon with manager Erik ten Hag once again under the spotlight following back-to-back defeats. Last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City left United trailing fourth-place Aston Villa by 11 points in the Premier League table, after Ten Hag’s side were beaten by Fulham at Old Trafford the week before.
Now United will look to get their top-four push back on track against an Everton side who are winless in their last 10 Premier League games. Last month, Sean Dyche’s side had the boost of their points penalty being reduced to only six points, but the Toffees are in need of picking up some more on the pitch after they were beaten at home by West Ham last time out.
Alejandro Garnacho’s spectacular overhead kick helped United to a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park earlier this season, but routine wins at Old Trafford have been few and far between for Ten Hag’s side. Can the visitors frustrate United to pick up crucial points in the relegation battle?
Solskjaer reveals biggest ‘problem’ with managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the headlines this week as he gave an interview to Stick to Football on his time in charge Old Trafford.
Notably, Solskjaer said the decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to United proved to be a mistake for all parties as it required him to change how he asked his team to play.
Solskjaer has revealed how close United came to signing Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham when he was in charge at the club.
Solskjaer reveals how close Man Utd came to signing Haaland and Bellingham
The former Manchester United manager revealed they had the chance to sign Haaland for €20m but turned the move down
Premier League’s hopes of gaining extra Champions League spot dealt blow
But United’s hope of the Premier League gaining an extra Champions League spot in next season’s revamped competition have been dealt a blow following a poor night of results in Europe this week.
The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.
As confirmed by Uefa on their website, England currently sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga receive a fifth Champions League place next season.
The margin between Germany and England has widened following Thursday’s Europa League results.
Premier League’s hopes of gaining extra Champions League spot dealt blow
Italy and Germany currently lead the way ahead of the new-look Champions League
Fernandes admits derby loss makes it ‘hard’ for United to reach top four
Bruno Fernandes admitted it is “going to be hard” for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League after defeat in the derby last weekend. A 3-1 defeat to City left sixth-placed United 11 points behind Aston Villa with 11 matches remaining.
“We need to look forward,” Fernandes told MUTV. “We don’t depend only on ourselves to get in the positions we want. We’re not hiding from that.
“We want to be in the Champions League, we want to try until the end of the season to get into that fourth place.
“That gives you the possibility to be in the Champions League, so we know it’s going to be hard, but we have to do everything that is on our hands that we can do.
“Going to the next game at home, we know that our fans will be there again, over and over again.
“They’re being behind us, they push us and next game we have to go there and win that game.”
Odds
Manchester United: 13/5
Draw: 17/6
Everton: 31/10
Prediction
Manchester United 2-1 Everton
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford
Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onona, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
What is the team news?
Erik ten Hag continues to be hit by injuries by Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are at least fit after coming off in the defeat to City. Rasmus Hojlund is nearing a return after missing the derby due to a muscle injury, but won’t be back in time. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are also absentees.
Everton are without Arnaut Danjuma and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to the starting line-up after he was dropped to the bench for the 3-1 home defeat against West Ham.
When is Manchester United vs Everton?
The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and TNT website.
Good morning
