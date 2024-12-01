( Getty Images )

Manchester United continue their search for their first Premier League win under new boos Ruben Amorim as Everton visit Old Trafford.

A draw at Ipswich represented a mixed start to life under the Portuguese manager last weekend, with an early goal unable to be built upon in a performance that showed the scale of the challenge facing Amorim. Some flaws were evident in the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt, too, but a Rasmus Hojlund double returned Manchester United to winning ways with Amorim receiving a huge reception as he made his home debut.

He returns to the touchline of his new abode a few days later hoping his side can propel themselves back into the top half. But visitors Everton will spy vulnerability as they seek a win that would lift them clear of an increasingly crowded and competitive relegation battle. Sean Dyche’s side have not scored in their last three games yet may fancy their chances against a remodelled backline.

Follow all of the latest from Old Trafford in our live blog below: