Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Jose Mourinho faces former side
Erik ten Hag’s side will expect to face a hostile atmosphere with Mourinho relishing the chance to face his former club in Europe
Manchester United take on Fenerbahce in a Europa League clash in Istanbul, as Jose Mourinho faces his former side.
Mourinho was in typical box-office form as he welcomed Erik ten Hag’s team to Turkey and is no doubt relishing the chance to add to their difficult start to the season. The Portuguese spent an eventful two-and-a-half years at United before he was sacked following a poor run of form in December 2018.
The pressure on his successor, Ten Hag, was lifted slightly by Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. The result ended a run of five games in a row without a win, which included draws against FC Twente and Porto to start their Europa League campaign.
Ten Hag’s side can expect a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul and United have not won any of their last four trips to Turkey, including a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray last season. Follow live updates from the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Manchester United, below
Odds
Fenerbahce win 2/1
Draw 35/13
Manchester United win 7/5
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Prediction
Fenerbahce 2-2 Manchester United
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Predicted line-ups
Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his sending off against Porto, while Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are among those sidelined by injury. Casemiro appeared to suffer a knock at the weekend and may be a doubt.
When is Fenerbahce vs Manchester United?
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 24 October at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream via discovery+
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening
Manchester United encounter a familiar foe as Erik ten Hag and his side take on Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.
The Portuguese manager, who guided the visitors to Europa League triumph in 2017, is in his first season in Istanbul and has made a solid start, with just one defeat from the first eight league games.
In this competition, meanwhile, the Turkish club have a haul of four points, two more than Manchester United, who have failed to impress in draws with Twente and Porto.
A win would ease the pressure somewhat on the under-fire Ten Hag as he looks to make improvements on the pitch.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments