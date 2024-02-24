(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Manchester United host Fulham on Saturday and the Red Devils’ recent upturn in form is tempered by the news that Rasmus Hojlund suffered an injury in midweek, having netted with regularity of late to send United up to sixth. By contrast, the Cottagers have won only one of their last five in the league and sit 12th, and could drop one position further if results go against them this weekend.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds here.