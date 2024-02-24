Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Erik ten Hag’s side have risen to sixth but are without a key attacker for this fixture
Manchester United host Fulham on Saturday and the Red Devils’ recent upturn in form is tempered by the news that Rasmus Hojlund suffered an injury in midweek, having netted with regularity of late to send United up to sixth. By contrast, the Cottagers have won only one of their last five in the league and sit 12th, and could drop one position further if results go against them this weekend.
Fulham, on the other hand, have won just twice since the turn of the year (D3 L4), with both of those victories coming at Craven Cottage, and only one of them was in the Premier League when they beat Bournemouth 3-1. This run has seen them drop to 12th in the table, but Marco Silva will be keen to try and get just their second win away from home in the league this season, having gone winless in 11 on the road since beating Everton in their opening match (D4 L7).
United have looked a different team since the start of the year, and are yet to lose a game so far in 2024 in all competitions (W6 D1). They've won their last four Premier League games in a row, holding on last weekend to beat Luton Town 2-1 to extend that run, and a fifth consecutive win here would move them level on points with Tottenham in fifth. They have a good record against Fulham, going unbeaten in their last 16 league games against the Cottagers (W13 D3).
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford!
