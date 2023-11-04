Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fulham face Manchester United in the Premier League’s early kick-off at Craven Cottage, with the hosts knowing they have the chance to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag by ending a 14-year winless run against the visitors.

Fulham have not beaten Manchester United since 2009, losing 14 and drawing three of the games they have played since. But with United having made a woeful start to the season, with five defeats already, Marco Silva’s side have a precious opportunity.

United come into the fixture having suffered two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an abject 3-0 loss.

Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already and although Ten Hag’s position is considered to be safe for now, the pressure would only increase on the Dutchman should that gap stretch any wider.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick-off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 November at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 11am. TNT Sports can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Fulham still have some injury issues in defence with Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo and Kenny Tete all out. Joao Palhinha and Willian will be among those who return to the starting line-up after Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle. Raphael Varane is back with the squad but Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to illness, while Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are confirmed absences from the defence.

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should return to the line-up after Ten Hag made seven changes for the defeat to Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups:

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi; Reid, Jiminez, Willian

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen; Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Manchester United