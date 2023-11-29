Galatasaray vs Man Utd LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crucial Champions League fixture
The Red Devils need a positive result away from home to keep them in Europe’s top flight
Manchester United travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray in a vital Champions League group stage clash as they look to salvage their withering campaign in Europe’s top competition.
Their defeat to Copenhagen last time out, has put Erik ten Hag’s men firmly on the back foot and it is likely that they will need to win both of their final group games in order to reach the knockout rounds. The first of those matches is against Galatasaray this evening who defeated United 3-2 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture.
The second match, and last of the group stages, is against Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions have already secured their spot in the next round and have won every one of their four games so far. Copenhagen, meanwhile, are in second place thanks to a better goal difference than Galatasaray with United only a point behind both.
Defeat tonight though would eliminate Ten Hag’s men from the competition and the best they could hope for would be a spot in the Europa League.
Erik Ten Hag outlines how ‘calm’ Manchester United can negotiate Istanbul atmosphere
Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to keep their heads in the intense atmosphere of Istanbul to prevent Galatasaray from knocking his side out of the Champions League.
Defeat would mean United are eliminated before their last group game and Ten Hag, who should welcome back Rasmus Hojlund and Antony from injury, believes his team cannot afford to lose their cool.
United have had two red cards already in the Champions League with Casemiro sent off in the 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray and Marcus Rashford in the 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen, meaning the Englishman is suspended for Wednesday’s game.
The Dutch coach insists could welcome back Rasmus Hojlund and Antony from injury, while 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo could feature after impressing in the win over Everton
Galatasaray vs Manchester United prediction
Though Manchester United have not been at their best in the Champions League this season they have the quality to defeat the Turkish side.
Despite conceding a lot, the Red Devils have been clinical in front of goal and should find the target this evening. It may come down to who can out score the other but with the added pressure of elimination should they lose Erik ten Hag’s men may just clinch it.
Galatasaray 2-3 Manchester United.
Galatasaray vs Manchester United predicted line-ups
Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Sanchez, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.
Early team news
Defensive pair Abdulkerim Bardakci and Davinson Sanchez were absent from Galatasaray training on Monday, but both could yet feature with Okan Buruk and both players keen on their involvement. Reports suggest Bardakci’s problem is more minor than that of Sanchez.
Manchester United are certain to be without Marcus Rashford, who will serve a one-match ban after being sent off in the 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen.
Rasmus Hojlund is a doubt after missing the win at Everton with a muscle strain sustained against Luton, while Antony could be back from a knock. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro all remain sidelined, and Mason Mount has joined the injury list.
How to watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United
Galatasaray vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 29 November at Rams Park in Istanbul.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Galatasaray vs Manchester United
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action. Manchester United have travelled to Turkey to face Galatasaray in a must-win encounter which kicks off at 5.45pm before Arsenal host Lens at 8pm hoping to secure a place in the next round.
United are fourth in Group A with just three points from their first four matches and the likelihood is that they will need to win both of their final group fixtures in order to progress to the next round.
First up is Galatasaray who defeated the Red Devils 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. United have since discovered a way to win games and will be giving it their all to triumpg tonight.
We’ll have the latest updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off.
