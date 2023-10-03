Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will hope to get back on track in the Champions League as they host Galatasaray in their second Group A fixture.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the opening fixture of their European campaign despite scoring twice late on in a hectic end to a 4-3 defeat in Germany.

The club’s stuttering start to the Premier League season has since continued with an unconvincing win over Burnley followed by a narrow home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Galatasaray, conversely, are yet to lose in the league this season and took a point from their Group A opener against FC Copenhagen.

When is Manchester United vs Galatasaray?

Manchester United vs Galatasaray is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 3 October at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Manchester United continue to deal with significant injury problems, particularly defensively, where Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia remain absent. Sergio Reguilon could continue to be sidelined, too, which may force Erik ten Hag to continue to use Sofyan Ambrabat at left back. Antony has returned to training after allegations of domestic abuse and may yet be included in the squad.

Galatasaray’s primary injury doubt is Hakim Ziyech, who has been struggling and training alone after picking up a knock. That could well mean a start for Wilfried Zaha against his former club - the winger scored in the weekend win over Ankaragucu. Left-sided player Kazimcan Karatas is injured.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Mount, Casemiro, Fernandes; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Prediction

Manchester United secure a much needed win. Manchester United 2-1 Galatasaray