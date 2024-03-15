Manchester United handed triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United could be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Hojlund had scored in six games in a row for United before suffering an injury following the 2-1 win at Luton last month, leaving Erik ten Hag without a recognised striker.

Maguire has missed the club’s last three games and his return comes as United confirmed centre-back Jonny Evans had been “nursing a minor issue” in recent matches.

The FA Cup is United’s last chance of winning silverware this season, while Ten Hag’s side have the opportunity to deny Liverpool and Klopp their hopes of winning the quadruple in a huge game at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has bemoaned United’s injury list throughout the season but said he had received some positive news before facing Liverpool with Hojlund, Maguire and right back Wan-Bissaka in contention.

“We had a good week,” Ten Hag said. “The players you mention returned on the pitch. Partly at the start of the week and today we had a session and they were all training.

“We have tomorrow one session. Of course, we have to see how they recover from this but it looks good.”

Defeat to Liverpool would increase the pressure on Ten Hag and leave United with the prospect of a trophyless season, while they have lost momentum in the top-four race following recent defeats to Manchester City and Fulham.

The Dutchman said United had “missed opportunities” to turn their season around earlier this campaign but victory over Liverpool could act as a catalyst for the rest of their year.

“Sunday we have another good opportunity to get the momentum,” he said. “I think the players, the team showed lately from January on we are in a very good series of games with a lot of wins, so they have to believe they can do it. Now we have to take the momentum.

“That is also what I feel when I train with them, during and around the games, that they have that belief, a good confidence, good spirit is there in the team. Go and play and get the turnaround.”