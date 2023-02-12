Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United face rivals Leeds United for the second time this week in the Premier League.

Wednesday’s clash, which was rearranged from September, was a thriller with Leeds racing into a two-goal lead thanks to Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane.

However the hosts hit back through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who scored his first goal since September to salvage a point.

Despite ending Manchester United’s 13-game winning run at Old Trafford, Leeds were left just a point above the relegation zone and remain without a manager after their attempts to replace Jesse Marsch this week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra are all injury doubts for Leeds, while Pascal Struijk is out after coming off with a concussion injury on Wednesday.

Manchester United are without Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Antony, and Christian Eriksen as well as the suspended Casemiro. Jadon Sancho could start.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Odds

Leeds: 11/4

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 10/11

Prediction

Leeds 1-1 Manchester United