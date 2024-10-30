Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge
The Red Devils head into the match with Van Nistelrooy as interim boss after sacking Erik ten Hag
Manchester United face their first match since the sacking of Erik ten Hag, as they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night. The long-winded and inevitable exit of the Dutch head coach came to a head after the weekend following a late defeat to West Ham, which left United 14th in the Premier League.
Already talks to bring in Ruben Amorim as a replacement look significantly advanced, but for this match it will be Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout as interim boss.
Trying to capitalise on the situation at Old Trafford will be the Foxes, whose back-to-back league wins were halted last time out by Nottingham Forest - but sat in 15th, just two points behind United, they’ll be happy enough with their season’s start and perhaps sense an opportunity to provide a shock in this fixture.
Follow updates from Man United vs Leicester in the live blog below:
Gary Neville reacts to Man Utd sacking Erik ten Hag
Gary Neville insists the beginning of the end for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United came after the humbling defeat to Tottenham last month.
The Dutch coach was sacked on Monday with the Red Devils languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table following a damaging defeat at West Ham.
“I thought it was coming,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “Looking at Tottenham, I thought I’d seen this before and know how it ends. It was a bad day for Ten Hag, everybody thought that would be the day we would kick on, but it’s got worse. Missing chances was unacceptable, the decision was a bad one.
“The challenges of the performances, the owners have decided to sack Ten Hag, I don’t think anybody will be shocked. There will be those that say they have been proven right, fans wanted to continue with Ten Hag, give him an opportunity to succeed under a new structure.
“The shock has been how bad they’ve been, the new signings, to get a good performance and some stability. 14th? It’s unacceptable. The spend that’s occurred. I was hoping it would end differently, the faith shown in him would pay off, but it’s not the case.
“I suspect that Tottenham game would be a catalyst to look for a new manager, being in that position, you look who’s available, being diligent and then think of the timing. In our position, you’re hoping the manager will turn it around, start to win matches, 99/100 when you’ve made the decision, the tide’s against you, it continues to go against you, they decided the next big loss, they’d have to act. They started, I’m sure, after Tottenham, it felt like the end. Even if it wasn’t actually the end.”
Ruud van Nistelrooy to carry out media duties before Chelsea
It’s a busy week for Manchester United as they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tonight before playing Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League.
In non-Europa League weeks, the club have preferred to do their pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend on Thursday.
Although United are hoping to appoint Ruben Amorim by the Chelsea game, it has been confirmed that Ruud van Nistelrooy will carry out media duties tomorrow.
Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United
In case you haven’t been following the news since Man Utd’s defeat to West Ham at the weekend the biggest story coming out of Old Trafford was the departure of the manager on Monday.
Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season and just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.
United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign, including Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new ownership.
The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.
Erik ten Hag sacked by Man Utd
Ten Hag took Manchester United to their lowest Premier League finish last season and results failed to improve this season despite being backed by the owners in the summer
Man Utd vs Leicester prediction
Manchester United have good players with the ability to turn over Leicester and get their season back on track. The mental side of the game will play a huge role and if the visitors get themselves in front they could get the job over the line.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is a relative unknown in the dugout but he could provide the new manager bounce that the hosts need to edge through this game and win.
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we think the two teams will line-up against each other this evening. Ruud van Nistelrooy is selecting the Man utd team for the first time and will want to progress to the next round so expect him to go strong.
Predicted line-ups:
Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Leicester XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Okoli, Justin; Ndidi, Skipp; Buonanotte, Ayew, Mavididi; Vardy
As for the latest odds, United are the odds on favourites to triumph despite not having a permanent manager. The individual quality is there to beat Leicester but the Foxes will sense a bit of vulnerability in the Red Devils tonight.
Latest odds:
Man Utd to win 1/4
Draw 16/5
Leicester to win 13/2
Early Leicester team news
For Leicester, Jannik Vestergaard is in contention to return at the heart of the defence after an ankle issue with manager Steve Cooper confirming that he is back with the group.
Jakub Stolarczyk, Victor Kristiansen, Hamza Choudhury and Patson Daka have all been on the sidelines.
Danny Ward could replace Mads Hermansen in goal, after saving three penalties in the shootout win over Walsall in the previous round.
Early Man Utd team news
Jonny Evans was fit enough to make the bench against West Ham though he did not feature and should be in contention to face his former club tonight.
Luke Shaw is being treated carefully with his recovery from the injury that has kept him out this season but will not be ready to play. Other absentees include Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui who was replaced during the defeat to the Hammers.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports+ with coverage beginning at 7pm. Virgin Media subscribers can access all Sky Sports+ matches via the red button. Sky subscribers also have the choice to live stream the game through Now TV or Sky Go.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Manchester United vs Leicester City?
Manchester United vs Leicester is due to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 30 October at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Man Utd vs Leicester
Manchester United begin life after Erik ten Hag by welcoming Leicester City to Old Trafford for the Carabao Cup round of 16. Behind the scenes, the club are working on a deal to bring Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to the club as a full-time replacement for Ten Hag who was sacked on Monday.
Tonight’s match sees interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy take charge of the hosts as they seek to bounce back from a 2-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham and progress further in the league cup. United’s form has been indifferent all season but they managed to overcome League One’s Barnsley 7-0 in the previous round of this competition.
However, as a fellow Premier League side Leicester City will prove to be a tougher opponent. They snuck past Walsall on penalties in the third round and a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last Friday means they will be desperate to impress. Manager Steve Cooper will know that United are in a vulnerable state and may see this match as an opportunity to secure a rare victory at Old Trafford.
