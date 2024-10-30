Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United begin life after Erik ten Hag by welcoming Leicester City to Old Trafford for the Carabao Cup round of 16. Behind the scenes, the club are working on a deal to bring Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to the club as a full-time replacement for Ten Hag who was sacked on Monday.

Tonight’s match sees interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy take charge of the hosts as they seek to bounce back from a 2-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham and progress further in the league cup. United’s form has been indifferent all season but they managed to overcome League One’s Barnsley 7-0 in the previous round of this competition.

However, as a fellow Premier League side Leicester City will prove to be a tougher opponent. They snuck past Walsall on penalties in the third round and a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last Friday means they will be desperate to impress. Manager Steve Cooper will know that United are in a vulnerable state and may see this match as an opportunity to secure a rare victory at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Manchester United vs Leicester City?

Manchester United vs Leicester is due to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 30 October at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports+ with coverage beginning at 7pm. Virgin Media subscribers can access all Sky Sports+ matches via the red button. Sky subscribers also have the choice to live stream the game through Now TV or Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Okoli, Justin; Ndidi, Skipp; Buonanotte, Ayew, Mavididi; Vardy

Odds

Man Utd to win 1/4

Draw 16/5

Leicester to win 13/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Manchester United have good players with the ability to turn over Leicester and get their season back on track. The mental side of the game will play a huge role and if the visitors get themselves in front they could get the job over the line. Ruud van Nistelrooy is a relative unknown in the dugout but he could provide the new manager bounce that the hosts need to edge through this game and win.

Man Utd 2-1 Leicester.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.