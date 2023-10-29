Manchester United v Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Erling Haaland denied early
Follow all the action from the Manchester derby at Old Trafford
Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League today for the 191st derby between the two rivals.
Erik ten Hag’s side have won three games on the bounce after league victories over Brentford and Sheffield United as well as that dramatic last-gasp victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek. None of those wins were particularly convincing, however, and United fans might be nervous about the prospect of facing the treble winners after such a shaky start to the season.
Then again, City haven’t been quite at their best in recent weeks either, with defeats by Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League, although they bounced back from that loss at the Emirates earlier this month with wins over Brighton and Swiss side Young Boys. Pep Guardiola has said that the derby is always “special” but played down the significance of this one result on the title race, as City chase early pace-setters Tottenham.
Follow all the latest updates from the Manchester derby below.
Manchester United 0-0 Man City
15 mins: Haaland almost gets in as Foden plays a brilliant first-time pass (very David Silva-like) through the United defence. Onana gets out and is able to beat Haaland to it.
Rodri then volleys well over after Silva go to the byline.
Manchester United 0-0 Man City
12 mins: United have a chance to break forward again as space opens up ahead of McTominay, who has been heavily involved so far.
But Bernando Silva recovers well and makes the crucial interception on the edge of the box.
Hojlund leads the next United break after Grealish gives the ball away on the edge of the opposition box.
The Denmark international had Rashford to his left but City got back well and closed off the pass.
Still, plenty of promise for United so far.
Manchester United 0-0 Man City
8 mins: CHANCE! City should be ahead! The visitors cut United apart as Rodri picks out Walker, who heads back to Foden.
Foden directed his effort on target, Onana gets a hand to it but his save takes the ball up and not out.
It looks to fall to Haaland for a simple tap-in, but Onana recovers to scramble the ball away!
Manchester United 0-0 Man City
5 min: City are able to get the ball down for the first time and begin to knock it about smoothly - but United are seeing plenty of promising signs when they are able to win it back and turn forward. Rashford carries the threat on the left but is unable to find Lindelof on the outside.
But that was exactly the area that Rashford will hope to exploit.
Manchester United 0-0 Man City
2 mins: United have started well here! The hosts win possession back in the City half and McTominay is able to drive forwards to the edge of the box. McTominay goes for goal but his strike is bobbled and easily saved by Ederson - Hojlund was perhaps an option on his right but McTominay could not find him.
Manchester United 0-0 Man City
1 min: Lindelof has gone to left back for United while Fernandes is out on the right wing, with Eriksen in midfield. A few changes, then, to this United shape.
KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Man City
The 191st Manchester derby is underway at Old Trafford!
Manchester United vs Man City: Latest Premier League updates
Here we go! Before kick-off, Old Trafford will pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, the United legend who died last weekend at the age of 86.
City great Mike Summerbee joins United heroes in uniting for a moment’s applause for Sir Bobby at Old Trafford.
“There’s only one Bobby Charlton,” chant the United fans.
Manchester United vs Man City: Latest Premier League updates
An incredibly relaxed Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester derby:
“In the end, it’s a football game. As much as I learn, it’s a big pressure for the big contenders. More focus is needed on what we have to do.
“They have always done that [counter-attacking style] since I’ve been here. They have always been that since Sir Alex Ferguson. When they run, they’re unstoppable.”
On starting Grealish over Doku:
“I woke up and chose that. It’s a different style, both are so important and we need Jack back. We decided we needed Jack.”
Manchester United vs Man City: Latest Premier League updates
United in trouble?
Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals this season (nine) than Manchester United’s starting line-up combined (eight).
