Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1698594510

Manchester United v Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Erling Haaland denied early

Follow all the action from the Manchester derby at Old Trafford

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 29 October 2023 15:48
Comments
City a superb team, Manchester derby special - Ten Hag

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League today for the 191st derby between the two rivals.

Erik ten Hag’s side have won three games on the bounce after league victories over Brentford and Sheffield United as well as that dramatic last-gasp victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek. None of those wins were particularly convincing, however, and United fans might be nervous about the prospect of facing the treble winners after such a shaky start to the season.

Then again, City haven’t been quite at their best in recent weeks either, with defeats by Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League, although they bounced back from that loss at the Emirates earlier this month with wins over Brighton and Swiss side Young Boys. Pep Guardiola has said that the derby is always “special” but played down the significance of this one result on the title race, as City chase early pace-setters Tottenham.

Follow all the latest updates from the Manchester derby below, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Recommended

1698594496

Manchester United 0-0 Man City

15 mins: Haaland almost gets in as Foden plays a brilliant first-time pass (very David Silva-like) through the United defence. Onana gets out and is able to beat Haaland to it.

Rodri then volleys well over after Silva go to the byline.

Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:48
1698594272

Manchester United 0-0 Man City

12 mins: United have a chance to break forward again as space opens up ahead of McTominay, who has been heavily involved so far.

But Bernando Silva recovers well and makes the crucial interception on the edge of the box.

Hojlund leads the next United break after Grealish gives the ball away on the edge of the opposition box.

The Denmark international had Rashford to his left but City got back well and closed off the pass.

Still, plenty of promise for United so far.

Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:44
1698594062

Manchester United 0-0 Man City

8 mins: CHANCE! City should be ahead! The visitors cut United apart as Rodri picks out Walker, who heads back to Foden.

Foden directed his effort on target, Onana gets a hand to it but his save takes the ball up and not out.

It looks to fall to Haaland for a simple tap-in, but Onana recovers to scramble the ball away!

(REUTERS)
Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:41
1698593872

Manchester United 0-0 Man City

5 min: City are able to get the ball down for the first time and begin to knock it about smoothly - but United are seeing plenty of promising signs when they are able to win it back and turn forward. Rashford carries the threat on the left but is unable to find Lindelof on the outside.

But that was exactly the area that Rashford will hope to exploit.

Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:37
1698593704

Manchester United 0-0 Man City

2 mins: United have started well here! The hosts win possession back in the City half and McTominay is able to drive forwards to the edge of the box. McTominay goes for goal but his strike is bobbled and easily saved by Ederson - Hojlund was perhaps an option on his right but McTominay could not find him.

Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:35
1698593599

Manchester United 0-0 Man City

1 min: Lindelof has gone to left back for United while Fernandes is out on the right wing, with Eriksen in midfield. A few changes, then, to this United shape.

Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:33
1698593503

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Man City

The 191st Manchester derby is underway at Old Trafford!

Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:31
1698593301

Manchester United vs Man City: Latest Premier League updates

Here we go! Before kick-off, Old Trafford will pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, the United legend who died last weekend at the age of 86.

City great Mike Summerbee joins United heroes in uniting for a moment’s applause for Sir Bobby at Old Trafford.

“There’s only one Bobby Charlton,” chant the United fans.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:28
1698593171

Manchester United vs Man City: Latest Premier League updates

An incredibly relaxed Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester derby:

“In the end, it’s a football game. As much as I learn, it’s a big pressure for the big contenders. More focus is needed on what we have to do.

“They have always done that [counter-attacking style] since I’ve been here. They have always been that since Sir Alex Ferguson. When they run, they’re unstoppable.”

On starting Grealish over Doku:

“I woke up and chose that. It’s a different style, both are so important and we need Jack back. We decided we needed Jack.”

(REUTERS)
Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:26
1698593111

Manchester United vs Man City: Latest Premier League updates

United in trouble?

Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals this season (nine) than Manchester United’s starting line-up combined (eight).

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood29 October 2023 15:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in