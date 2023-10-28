Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in the first Manchester Derby of the season in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side come into the clash with their bitter rivals having secured vital back-to-back wins on an emotional night at Sheffield United and then against FC Copenhagen, as Harry Maguire and Andre Onana’s heroics on Tuesday night kept their Champions League hopes alive.

But United now face a significant step up in opposition as they host Pep Guardiola’s treble winners at an “unusual kick-off time”. It is the first meeting of the sides since City beat United to win last season’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

United beat City at Old Trafford last season after a dramatic comeback, and Guardiola’s side will be out for revenge as they look to close the gap to Tottenham and Arsenal in the Premier League table.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at the unusual time of 3:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 October at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Why is the match starting one hour earlier than usual?

The standout fixture of the weekend is usually played at 4:30pm on Sunday but according to a Manchester United statement, both clubs agreed to move the fixture to 3:30pm.

“The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities,” the statement said.

Due to the change of time, the earlier Premier League fixture between West Ham and Everton, which will also be shown on Sky Sports, has been moved to a 1:00pm kick off.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 3pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the watch live on Sky Go and Now TV.

What is the team news?

Casemiro is an injury doubt for United due to the ankle injury that ruled the midfielder out of last weekend’s win at Sheffield United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to training but United remain without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, while Jadon Sancho is still away from the first-team.

City will be without defender Manuel Akanji after his late red card in last weekend’s win against Brighton, but Kevin De Bruyne is their only injury absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Odds

United 17/4

Draw 3/1

City 7/10

Prediction

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City