Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Shearer maintains Marcus Rashford’s “opportunities are passing him by” as the standoff with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues.

Rashford has not played for United since 12 December in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzen.

While speculation over a January transfer has failed to materialise ahead of Monday’s deadline, with Aston Villa the latest club linked with a move for the England forward after forward Jhon Duran’s move to Saudi side Al Nassr.

And former England forward Shearer is concerned over whether Rashford is making the right decisions for his career.

“I think Ruben Amorim has been pretty clear and what he has said is perhaps what other managers before him couldn't say or didn't want to say about Marcus Rashford,” Shearer told Betfair.

“He's been brutally open and brutally honest: 'this is the situation, this is what I've inherited, and I'm not accepting it. You either jump into my boat and row with me or you're not getting it at all' and I think that's a great attitude to have from the manager. It's the only way to go.

Aston Villa could hand Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford a way out of his Old Trafford misery ( PA Wire )

“I like Amorim's openness, and I like his honesty, and I probably think previous managers are looking at that situation he's got with Marcus and thinking, 'yeah, that's what we had also, but you're now telling everyone how it is.'

“It's a tricky situation because of the wages that Rashford will be on. You've got to understand the situation and the magnitude of what you're taking on and who you're taking on.

“Three years ago, this guy could phone the Prime Minister up and sit in front of them, yet now he can't even get anywhere near the first team at Man United.

“I hope he gets it right, and I hope he realises what he's doing. The opportunities are passing him by.”