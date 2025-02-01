Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd want Tel as Spurs rejected, Garnacho latest, Villa eye Rashford, Chelsea chase Ferguson
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal target Ollie Watkins is “happy to stay” at Aston Villa after Jhon Duran was sold to Saudi club Al-Nassr in a £64m deal before the transfer deadline.
The Gunners were preparing a spectacular second bid the England international after an an opening offer was rejected, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. But Duran’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr may end Arsenal’s hopes as Aston Villa are unlikely to sell both strikers this month.
Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has sent Premier League clubs into a frenzy but telling Bayern Munich that he wants to leave. Tottenham have agreed a £50m deal but Manchester United believe they hold an advantage that could prove decisive in the race with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs – who Tel is reported to have rejected.
That may depend on selling Alejandro Garnacho, however, with United setting Chelsea a new price for the 20-year-old Argentina winger. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below
Spurs still attractive despite Tel snub
"It depends what the players are looking for," Postecoglou said on potential new signings.
"You can look at it two ways, OK the league form is not great but there's some pretty big possibilities to have success here in the last three or four months.
"It's still a big club, it's still a club that can challenge for honours and it's whether the player sees the potential that we see right now, or certainly that I see. If it's too much of a hard sell, it's probably not the right one for us.
"You need a bit of discipline. The one thing I don't want to do is bring somebody in who is just going to be another body.
"I don't think that serves any purpose knowing what we've got coming. That aside, there is definitely a need for us and has been a need. That's why we've been looking for a player or two to help us with what's ahead, but they have to be the right types and fit in with what we're doing.
"I guess that's the tricky bit. There are plenty of players available but are they going to be the right ones? That's the question for us."
Tottenham remain an attractive proposition for new players ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, according to Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements with nine first-teamers unavailable for the trip to Brentford on Sunday.
It has been a similar story across the last two months and while Postecoglou has repeatedly called for his depleted squad to be given help, the club are yet to sign an outfield player going into the final days of the transfer window.
Talks have taken place with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Mathys Tel, but the 19-year-old forward has reportedly rejected the move.
Tottenham can still end a 17-year trophy drought this term with key Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League fixtures to come during the next six weeks, but have dropped to 15th in the Premier League to raise relegation fears.
Spurs switch to Garnacho after Tel rejects move
Spurs are also reported to on the hunt for Alejandro Garnacho, after losing out on the chase for Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich.
Tel rejected a move to Tottenham after a transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs.
But the Mail reports that Spurs have quickly shifted their attention to Old Trafford, where Garnacho is available and being courted by Napoli and Chelsea among other clubs in Europe.
Man Utd want £60m for the young winger, according to the Mail.
Totteham in advanced talks with Tomoro
Spurs are closing in on the signing of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.
That’s according to Sky Sports, which claims the former Chelsea centre-half is a key target at Tottenham.
Spurs want to add a defender before the deadline on Monday, with Christian Romero and Radu Dragusin both injured and Micky Van de Ven only just recovered from a hamstring strain.
But Sky Sports says that although Spurs and Milan are in ‘advanced talks’, no agreement has yet been made with the player.
One to watch over the weekend.
Neymar in tears as 'the prince' returns to Santos
A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, "The prince is back."
The 32-year-old signed a six-month contract, which he said could be extended.
Neymar later admitted his return was also due to his feeling unhappy at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this year as he struggled to get playing time. He said he would be ready to play for Santos at least 30 minutes in a match scheduled for Saturday if he was given the go-ahead by local soccer authorities.
About 20,000 raucous Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian's return.
His evening arrival highlighted by fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.
"I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There's still a lot that could come," Neymar said on the pitch."
Villa enter race to sign Rashford from Man Utd
Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United before the transfer window closes on Monday.
A move to Villa Park is thought to be a long shot but the Midlands club are looking at the England international as they search for a replacement for Jhon Duran, who has been sold to Al-Nassr.
Rashford has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan, among others, after revealing he was considering leaving Old Trafford.
Read more:
Aston Villa enter race to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United
Rashford has been frozen out at Old Trafford and is looking for a move this window
Enzo Maresca could change Chelsea goalkeeper plans after Robert Sanchez errors
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said goalkeeper Robert Sanchez cannot “make a mistake every game” and expect to keep his place as he hinted he could turn to understudy Filip Jorgensen for Monday’s game against West Ham.
The former Brighton keeper has made five mistakes leading directly to goals this season, most recently in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last weekend when he was caught badly out of position allowing Erling Haaland to give City the lead.
Chelsea fans also cheered ironically whenever the 27-year-old caught the ball during the second half of their victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge after he had earlier gifted the visitors an equalising goal by dropping the ball at a corner.
Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although any move is likelier in the summer.
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's search for a striker
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the club’s bid for Ollie Watkins and their aim to bring in a striker before the end of the January transfer window.
"I’m not going to talk about any individuals," Arteta said. "We are actively looking to find a solution in that position and we will see what the market brings.
"I’m very confident with the work the club is doing, exploring every single opportunity that can have an impact on the team. If we can agree something we will. If we can’t, we won’t.
"We are trying everything that we can, but I don’t want to give any reassurance or not. It doesn’t depend only on us. Our intentions are clear but the possibilities are affected by three parties.
We look at what we have in the squad, what we are lacking, what can make an impact and make us much better, regardless of age or background. It’s just a belief that player can be really good for us over time."
Arsenal block Tierney's return to Celtic
Arsenal have blocked Kieran Tierney from returning to Celtic, according to the Telegraph, with the left-back set to complete the season at the Gunners before rejoining his boyhood club.
Tierney will return to Celtic in the summer but there were talks about bringing that forward, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori first choice at left-back.
But the Telegraph report that Mikel Arteta will not allow Tierney to leave his squad without a replacement, given Arsenal’s position in the title race and Champions League.
Latest on Alejandro Garnacho
Those close to Alejandro Garnacho maintain that the winger is preparing to leave Old Trafford this weekend, but there may yet be a battle for his signing.
Napoli have had interest but would need to significantly raise their valuation of £38m, closer to United's £70m.
Chelsea have long been interested, but sources close to the situation say there is still considerable negotiation.
It is understood that the possibility of one of Chelsea's younger players - such as Joshua Acheampong - going in the other direction has also been raised.
