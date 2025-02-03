Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd chase forward, Arsenal want striker and Man City linked with midfielder before deadline

✕ Close Arteta's Arsenal 'wanted to hurt' Man City in 5-1 rout

It’s transfer deadline day as Premier League clubs face a frantic few hours to complete last-minute deals before 11pm tonight.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new forward after Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. The Independent understands United face a “struggle” to sign Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel before the deadline despite the 19-year-old favouring a move to Old Trafford and telling the German club he wants to leave.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not given up hope of signing Tel and may be tempted to put in one final bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to bolster their Premier League title chances. Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker but have been told that Watkins will not be leaving for less than £60m after an opening offer for the England international was rejected last week.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s flaws were exposed by Arsenal in a 5-1 defeat yesterday and Pep Guardiola’s side could yet sign midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus. It promises to be a busy day at Chelsea, too, with Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku among the players who may depart.

Chelsea have been linked with Alejandro Garnacho throughout the window, but the 20-year-old Manchester United winger looks unlikely to follow Rashford out of the door. That could all change, however, as we ticks towards tonight’s 11pm deadline. Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below.