Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd chase forward, Arsenal want striker and Man City linked with midfielder before deadline
Mathys Tel, Ollie Watkins and Alejandro Garnacho are the players to watch ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline
It’s transfer deadline day as Premier League clubs face a frantic few hours to complete last-minute deals before 11pm tonight.
Manchester United are on the hunt for a new forward after Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. The Independent understands United face a “struggle” to sign Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel before the deadline despite the 19-year-old favouring a move to Old Trafford and telling the German club he wants to leave.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have not given up hope of signing Tel and may be tempted to put in one final bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to bolster their Premier League title chances. Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker but have been told that Watkins will not be leaving for less than £60m after an opening offer for the England international was rejected last week.
Elsewhere, Manchester City’s flaws were exposed by Arsenal in a 5-1 defeat yesterday and Pep Guardiola’s side could yet sign midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus. It promises to be a busy day at Chelsea, too, with Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku among the players who may depart.
Chelsea have been linked with Alejandro Garnacho throughout the window, but the 20-year-old Manchester United winger looks unlikely to follow Rashford out of the door. That could all change, however, as we ticks towards tonight’s 11pm deadline. Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below.
Christopher Nkunku an option for Man Utd
While Mathys Tel is Manchester United’s top target, Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is seen as back-up option for the club as they look to add a forward on deadline day.
Nkunku had been set to return to Germany and join Bayern Munich but that may depend on Tel leaving. If the 19-year-old remains put, United may turn to Nkunku, who Chelsea could allow to leave if it helps them sign Alejandro Garnacho.
ESPN report that Nkunku could be involved in a deal that brings Garnacho to Stamford Bridge.
Alejandro Garnacho on the move?
The 20-year-old Manchester United winger started in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday and has earned Ruben Amorim’s trust after he was praised in midweek.
But Manchester United may need help with PSR and Chelsea could test their resolve one last time. The Blues have been linked with Garnacho throughout the month and United have set a £70m price.
Arsenal remain interested in Ollie Watkins
Arsenal have been considering another move for Ollie Watkins, having first approached Aston Villa on Monday. That enquiry left the London club with the understanding that the forward may be available for a certain price, although there was at that point a difference of at least £20m in valuation.
Arsenal spoke to Villa over whether a deal of around £40m would be possible but £60m is more likely a figure to get a deal done. Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the last few days of the window, having sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, and set to complete loan deals for both Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Asensio and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
Villa are known to be close to PSR limits, which is why their business elsewhere has encouraged Arsenal to go in for Watkins. Arteta has long been a fan of the forward, who is a boyhood fan of the club, and has repeatedly scored against the side over the last few seasons.
Why Aston Villa moved for Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford said in December he was “ready for a new challenge” and had attracted interest from AC Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, among others.
But Villa made an approach for the 27-year-old after selling top scorer Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for £64m and proved willing to cover the majority of the England international’s wages.
He could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham and is also eligible to play in the Champions League for Villa, who have qualified for the last 16.
He offers an option to Ollie Watkins at centre-forward but could also play on the left flank and becomes manager Unai Emery’s third signing of this window after winger Donyell Malen and right-back Andres Garcia. In a busy month for them, Villa have also sold centre-back Diego Carlos and winger Jaden Philogene.
Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan as Manchester United strike deal on wage demands
Marcus Rashford has sealed his surprise loan move to Aston Villa, joining the Midlands club for the rest of the season.
Villa have an option to buy Rashford in the summer and will pay a minimum of 75 percent of his wages, which are over £300,000 a week, rising to a potential 90 percent, depending on bonuses. However, there is no loan fee.
The England international has not featured in United’s last 13 games, and has only been on the bench for one, with manager Ruben Amorim initially omitting him for the Manchester derby because of his performances in training.
Man Utd and Arsenal in race for Mathys Tel
Mathys Tel is wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal as both clubs compete for the signing of the 19-year-old before tonight’s transfer deadline.
The Independent understands United are struggling to do a deal with Bayern Munich, with one of the main issues over terms on an obligation/option to buy.
United had been Tel’s first choice, but Arsenal remain in the hunt. Their path would be cleared if United can’t complete a deal.
