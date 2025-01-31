Aston Villa enter race to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United before the transfer window closes on Monday.

A move to Villa Park is thought to be a long shot but the Midlands club are looking at the England international as they search for a replacement for Jhon Duran, who has been sold to Al-Nassr.

Rashford has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan, among others, after revealing he was considering leaving Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has not played for United since the Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on 12 December and has only been named on the bench once since then by new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese said last week that he would rather put his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital on the bench than the forward, if he did not “give the maximum every day”.

Rashford has been exploring his options, though a move to AC Milan was ruled out when they signed Kyle Walker on loan from Manchester City, taking the final slot in their squad for an English player.

He is thought to be tempted by the prospect of Barcelona, though their financial issues could make any deal difficult.

Marcus Rashford has been frozen out by Ruben Amorim ( PA Wire )

Rashford is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, with a salary of over £300,000 a week, and United would have to negotiate with any other club about how much of his wages they would pay.

Villa have raised funds with the £64m sale of Colombia striker Duran, while they have rejected a bid from Arsenal for forward Ollie Watkins.

They are trying to sign another forward, with president of football operations Monchi confirming they are interested in Chelsea’s Joao Felix. The Portugal international only moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer.