Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal's Watkins bid, Man Utd set Garnacho price amid Chelsea interest, Tel fee agreed
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal are preparing a spectacular second bid for striker Ollie Watkins while Aston Villa decide whether to sell the England international or Jhon Duran in the final days of the January transfer window.
The Gunners saw an opening bid rejected on Monday, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. Duran has undergone a medical with Saudi club Al-Nassr ahead of a £64m transfer, which may end Arsenal’s hopes, even though Watkins is an Arsenal fan and could be open to the move to the Emirates.
Meanwhile, Mathys Tel has sent Premier League clubs into a frenzy but telling Bayern Munich that he wants to leave. Tottenham have agreed a £50m deal, according to reports, but Manchester United believe they hold an advantage that could prove decisive in the race with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs.
That may depend on selling Alejandro Garnacho, however, with United setting Chelsea a new price for the 20-year-old Argentina winger. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.
Arsenal's Watkins bid revealed
The Times are reporting new information concerning Arsenal’s bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.
The Gunners formally put in a bid worth £40m which was rejected and the north London side were told £60m could be enough to secure the 29-yeard-old forward.
Villa need to sell players to remain within the boundaries of Profit & Sustainability rules which is why Arsenal are suddenly interested in Watkins.
However, the midlands club have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr to sell them Jhon Duran for £64m.
It seems unlikey that Villa would let both of their key forwards leave in the same mid-season window so Arsenal may be out of luck.
Emery reveals Watkins stance
Speaking after Villa’s Champions League match with Celtic on Wednesday, Unai Emery said: “I don’t want [to sell]. It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.”
He added: “Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.”
Watkins open to Arsenal move?
Ange Postecoglou on Mathys Tel 'deal'
L’Equipe report that Tottenham have reached a £50m deal to sign France Under-21 star Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.
But Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was tight-lipped after the 3-0 victory over Elfsborg on Thursday.
"I can't tell you anything," he said. "I've been focusing on getting the team prepared tonight.
"Other people are working in the background. As I've said all along, I'm allowing them to get on with it and when, and if, there's any news I'm sure I'll find out."
Latest on Alejandro Garnacho
Those close to Alejandro Garnacho maintain that the winger is preparing to leave Old Trafford this weekend, but there may yet be a battle for his signing.
Napoli have had interest but would need to significantly raise their valuation of £38m, closer to United's £70m.
Chelsea have long been interested, but sources close to the situation say there is still considerable negotiation.
It is understood that the possibility of one of Chelsea's younger players - such as Joshua Acheampong - going in the other direction has also been raised.
Why Man Utd hold Mathys Tel advantage in transfer race with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham
Manchester United are aiming to sell Alejandro Garnacho and bring in Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel on loan in what could end up a frantic final weekend of the transfer window.
While Garnacho's destination is still to be determined, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli, Tel is understood to favour Old Trafford out of a range of potential options that includes Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.
The news that the 19-year-old wanted to the German club, which has now been confirmed by Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl, has sparked a frenzy among some of the wealthiest Premier League teams.
Five transfers that could happen before deadline, and the desperate clubs behind them
5. Evan Ferguson to West Ham
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is likely to leave the Seagulls before the deadline and there are no shortage of Premier League clubs interested in singing the Republic of Ireland star on loan. It wasn’t too long ago that Ferguson was being talked about as Brighton’s next big-money sale, but the 20-year-old has had a difficult year of injuries and needs a run of games to get his form back.
West Ham have been strongly linked, with new boss Graham Potter knowing Ferguson from his days at the Amex. The Hammers are in need of a striker, too, but they may face competition from Everton and Bournemouth. There could be big moves in the striker market before Monday’s deadline, with West Ham also having a £57m bid turned down for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, while Brentford have rejected a £22m offer from Nottingham Forest for Yoane Wissa.
4. Tyler Dibling to Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou has said Tottenham’s injury-hit squad needs “help” in the transfer market, and time is running out to bring in new recruits. So far, only goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has been signed, and Spurs surely need much more if they are to challenge in the cup competitions this season and save Postecoglou's job. With Tottenham 15th in the table, a relegation battle cannot be ruled out, either.
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, 18, has been linked but the Saints would not consider any offer under £55m for the winger this month, even as the club circles towards an immediate return to the Championship. Dibling has been a bright spark in Southampton’s difficult season and the electric right-winger would fit the profile of signing Tottenham have targeted recently.
There is an argument they need much more, however, but Spurs have found the market difficult. But the pressure on Daniel Levy will only grow if Tottenham fail to make any moves.
3. Matheus Cunha to Arsenal
Arsenal are desperate for attacking reinforcements but a move for one of their top targets looks unlikely this month. Benjamin Sesko will remain at RB Leipzig, who face a battle to qualify for the Champions League this season, while Viktor Gyokeres is set to stay put at Sporting until the summer. Arsenal will have to revisit interest in Athletic and Spain winger Nico Williams at the end of the season, too.
Patience around the Emirates is wearing thin, however, with Arsenal facing a make-or-break season as they look to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title. One player who could be available this month is the Wolves striker Matheus Cunha. One of the standout forwards in the Premier League, despite Wolves’ position in the relegation zone, the Brazilian is in high-demand this month and has not signed a new contract at Molineux despite an offer being on the table.
Wolves are determined to keep Cunha at the club and the 25-year-old, who has scored 10 goals and registered four assists, could be the difference to keeping them up, and they are not desperate to sell either having made £90 through the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman last summer. But Arsenal are monitoring the situation after Cunha was left upset by criticism from his own manager, Vitor Pereira, following defeat to Chelsea.
Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Norway Under-21 international Sverre Nypan, in a deal that could be completed this week. Oleksandr Zinchenko may also be on the move, with Borussia Dortmund linked to a £20m deal.
2. Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea
This would be a deeply unpopular move around Old Trafford, but United need to sell the Argentina international for PSR reasons. A series of failed transfers, such as the expensive, disastrous purchase of Antony, have left United vulnerable in the market and Chelsea are looking to be opportunistic by targeting Alejandro Garnacho. The 20-year-old is classed as a homegrown player as he came through the United academy and can therefore be sold as “pure profit” under PSR.
Napoli have also been interested in Garnacho but Chelsea appear to be closer to meeting United’s £60m valuation for the winger. Enzo Maresca has not ruled out a move for Garnacho but the Blues may need to off-load other players first. Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Joao Felix, who has struggled for minutes in the Premier League, could be available on loan.
While Chelsea have also held talks with Bayern Munich over winger Mathys Tel, Garnacho would be their preference and they can test the resolve of their Premier League rivals by waiting until closer to the deadline. Renato Veiga looks set to depart Stamford Bridge and join Juventus on a six-month loan, while Ben Chilwell surely has to move on too to get his career back on track.
