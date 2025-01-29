Ruben Amorim tells Marcus Rashford what he must do to stay at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United need a player like Marcus Rashford but says the forward “has to change” and meet his standards to have a future with the club.

Seven weeks have passed since Rashford last played for the Red Devils and his wait continues.

The forward trained with his team-mates on the eve of their match against FCSB, but was omitted from the 21-man squad seeking to secure a last-16 spot in Romania.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (29 January), Amorim said: “When I feel that it is the right moment, I will put any player to play and, I will say it again, we are a better team with Marcus Rashford.”