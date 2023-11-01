Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their defeat in the derby when they host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side were resoundingly beaten 3-0 at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday, but will want to put that behind them against Newcastle.

The teams met in the final of last year’s competition, where the Magpies were outclassed in their first final since 1999, with Manchester United winning the match 2-0 to lift the League Cup trophy.

Newcastle have improved since then, while United have slid further down the table. So far this season, Eddie Howe’s side have got the better of Paris Saint-Germain in a tough Champions League group and have two more points than Manchester United in the Premier League as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and you can find tips and a betting preview for the game here.

When is it?

The Carabao Cup round-of-16 clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at Old Trafford with a kick-off time of 8.15pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football on TV and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7 pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Jadon Sancho remains on the sidelines after a disagreement with the manager that played out in public.

Jonny Evans could be called up into the side again, with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane having all suffered recently with injury issues. Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the other absentees.

For Newcastle, Alexander Isak is expected to be out until after the November international break with Sven Botman still being assessed.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon; Eriksen, McTominay; Pellestri, Fernandes; Garnacho; Martial

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett; Longstaff, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Hall

Odds

Manchester United 11/10

Draw 12/5

Newcastle 12/5

Prediction

It will not be one for the ages, with Newcastle battling with limited squad depth and a Champions League campaign and United with well-publicised struggles. Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle