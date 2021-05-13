Two people have been arrested after around 2,000 Manchester United fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer ownership ahead of the club’s rearranged fixture against Liverpool.

The initial match between the two sides was scheduled for 3 May but was called off after protestors invaded the pitch in the wake of the Super League breakaway attempt.

Despite significantly heightened security restrictions, a Liverpool team bus was blocked by protestors en route to Old Trafford earlier this afternoon, with its tyres let down before police cleared the road.

Supporters continued to gather outside the ground ahead of kick-off, with United players arriving six hours early to avoid their journey being disrupted.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that two people have been arrested relating to public order offences.

Assistant Chief Constable for GMP, Chris Sykes, said: “We have been working closely with Manchester United and partners to ensure those in attendance outside the stadium re kept safe while exercising their right to a peaceful protest.

“The safety of all those concerned remains the GMP’s main priority. We encourage everyone to remember we are still living under restrictions due to the pandemic have a collective responsibility to remain safe and protect one another.

“Enforcement remains our last resort, but anyone whose behaviour crosses the boundary into a criminal offence should expect to be prosecuted.”