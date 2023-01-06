Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roy Keane insists he is “not convinced” by Manchester United’s resurgence yet despite Erik ten Hag’s side producing an excellent run of form to move into the Premier League’s top four.

The Red Devils are currently enjoying a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions and have now moved ahead of Tottenham into that coveted fourth spot after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

But Keane is cautious about United’s progress and the challenge to turn them back into title challengers, accusing them of enjoying a “cushy” run of games.

“I'm not convinced,” Keane told ITV Sport. “I think the problems are there at the back, the goalkeeper, the Ronaldo situation has been cleared up.

“I think they have had some cushy games since the World Cup. He won't be playing Shaw against Arsenal. As I say, I'm not convinced yet.

“They're doing well, Rashford is in good form, the two midfielders are doing well.

“They're much stronger, good options going forward, the manager is on the look out for a centre-forward, it won't be easy in January.”