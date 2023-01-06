✕ Close Simeone wants the best from his players, despite falling out with Felix

Manchester United are being linked with new signings in today’s transfer news, rumours and gossip as the Premier League side aim to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s departure has left an attacking spot available in Erik ten Hag’s squad and the club are eyeing two World Cup stars as possible replacements. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old forward Randal Kolo Muani is one of those on United’s radar, according to Sky Germany, after impressing for France in several cameo appearances. Another is 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who Ajax have reportedly priced at £40m. United are also in the race to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, writes the Daily Mail.

Chelsea continue to chase Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo. They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk. It promises to be a busy month, with Liverpool already completing a £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but Jurgen Klopp may now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford. However, Real Madrid are the ones in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to Marca.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: