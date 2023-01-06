Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd target Disasi, Kudus and Kolo Muani as Real Madrid lead Bellingham race
Manchester United are being linked with new signings in today’s transfer news, rumours and gossip as the Premier League side aim to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo’s departure has left an attacking spot available in Erik ten Hag’s squad and the club are eyeing two World Cup stars as possible replacements. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old forward Randal Kolo Muani is one of those on United’s radar, according to Sky Germany, after impressing for France in several cameo appearances. Another is 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who Ajax have reportedly priced at £40m. United are also in the race to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, writes the Daily Mail.
Chelsea continue to chase Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo. They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk. It promises to be a busy month, with Liverpool already completing a £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but Jurgen Klopp may now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford. However, Real Madrid are the ones in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to Marca.
Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Mykhailo Mudryk latest: Chelsea and Arsenal fight for Shakhtar winger
Darijo Srna was seemingly hosted by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last night at the Chelsea vs Man City game, as the Blues continue to chase the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.
Srna, a former full-back, is now the director of football at Shakhtar and will be heading up sale talks with the Ukrainian club wanting up to €100m (£88m)to allow the wide attacker to leave.
Mudryk appears keen on a move to Arsenal but the Blues’ remain in the hunt and injuries to Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in the defeat last night could well force them to move in the market.
Antonio Conte explains why he’s against loaning out Tottenham’s young players
Antonio Conte revealed he is against the idea of sending his young Tottenham Hotspur talent out on loan during the January transfer window.
Spurs host Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday before taking on Premier League leaders Arsenal the following weekend, one month out from their Champions League last-16 first-leg trip to AC Milan.
Oliver Skipp, 22, started in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma in Spurs’ 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, while 21-year-old winger Bryan Gil was awarded his second Premier League start after making his first against Villa on New Year’s Day.
Boss Conte said: “Skipp and (substitute Pape) Sarr showed they are really reliable players for me and I’m really happy. We exploited the period of the World Cup to work with these young players to improve themselves under the tactical aspect and physical aspect.
“Now they stay with us in the squad. I don’t want to send these young players on loan because the league is very difficult. We have to play Champions League, we have to play FA Cup. I think these young players can stay here to help us face these three competitions.”
Man United consider ‘possible move’ for Monaco defender Axel Disasi
A couple of years ago, Man United were reportedly on the verge of signing Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. That never materialised and the French defender has just joined Chelsea - but United are not moving their eyes far for the next target.
Defensive partner of Badiashile Axel Disasi is the next object of their attentions, claims the Mail, with reports of “multiple top-flight clubs” being keen on the 24-year-old, but United being the side who have had “initial negotiations”.
Disasi played right-back a couple of times for France at the World Cup last month, though more frequently plays in the middle for Monaco.
Whether the Ligue 1 club allows both their key defenders to leave in the same window is up for discussion.
Enzo Fernandez: Benfica coach brands Chelsea ‘disrespectful’ over pursuit of midfielder
Benfica coach Roger Schmidt has labelled Chelsea’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez ‘disrespectful’.
Chelsea, who today confirmed the signing of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, are looking to add Fernandez to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.
The midfielder joined Benfica in August before going on to win the World Cup with Argentina in December, and he has a release clause of approximately £106million.
Discussing Chelsea’s approach for the 21-year-old, German Schmidt said per the BBC: “What the club is doing who wants Enzo, it’s disrespectful against all of us, against Benfica, and I cannot accept what they are doing.
“To make the player crazy, and then to pretend they can pay the clause and later they want negotiate, I think is not what I understand about a good relationship between clubs who maybe want to discuss about the player.”
Man United unsure on Jadon Sancho return
While the club look for attacking signings this month, Erik ten Hag feels patience is paramount when considering Jadon Sancho as the Dutchman admitted there remains no timescale on when the winger will return to action for Manchester United.
Sancho, a £73million signing from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago, has not featured for United since playing 52 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in October and was left out of England’s World Cup squad.
“I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process,” Ten Hag said. “I will do everything that’s in my power but some processes you can’t force and this is one of them.
“I also have to show patience although I don’t have patience because we have a lack of opportunities in the front line, players who are available and capable to contribute not only in the Premier League but on the highest standard in football.
“Jadon is one who, when he is fit, he will contribute and we will have an extra option and so we have more chance to win a lot of games.
“With the physical, there’s also a connection of mental,” Ten Hag said. “I think he’s now making good progress on the physical part and that will help him.
“I hope he can return quickly but I can’t say how long it will be. In this moment, he is not fit enough, no.
“We have some hurdles to take. I think he’s (heading) in a good direction. I can’t force this process so I don’t do. I would be really happy in the moment if he returned in the squad for team training, that’s the next step.”
