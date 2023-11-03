✕ Close Erik ten Hag determined to improve Manchester United’s form

Manchester United have made their worst start to a season since 1962 and the pressure is growing on manager Erik ten Hag ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Fulham.

United have lost five of their opening 10 matches in the Premier League and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek following an abject defeat to Newcastle.

It is understood Ten Hag’s position is safe for now, but uncertainty over the club’s future continues with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club still yet to be confirmed.

In latest developments, Ratcliffe is to commit up to £245m to improve Manchester United’s infrastructure as part of his agreement to purchase a 25 per cent stake of the club, according to Sky News.

On the pitch, United’s poor start to the season got even worse after suffering two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an woeful 3-0 loss.

Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already, and the gap cannot afford to stretch any wider ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s trip to Fulham.

Follow all the latest Manchester United news below as Ten Hag speaks to the media ahead of facing Fulham on Saturday