Gary Neville reacts to Man Utd sacking Erik ten Hag and the moment he knew it was all over

Gary Neville insists the beginning of the end for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United came after the humbling defeat to Tottenham last month.

The Dutch coach was sacked on Monday with the Red Devils languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table following a damaging defeat at West Ham.

And Neville has claimed the decision may have been ultimately made after the 3-0 loss to Spurs at Old Trafford.

“I thought it was coming,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “Looking at Tottenham, I thought I'd seen this before and know how it ends. It was a bad day for Ten Hag, everybody thought that would be the day we would kick on, but it's got worse. Missing chances yesterday was unacceptable, the decision was a bad one.

“The challenges of the performances, the owners have decided to sack Ten Hag, I don't think anybody will be shocked. There will be those that say they have been proven right, fans wanted to continue with Ten Hag, give him an opportunity to succeed under a new structure.

“The shock has been how bad they've been, the new signings, to get a good performance and some stability. 14th? It's unacceptable. The spend that's occurred. I was hoping it would end differently, the faith shown in him would pay off, but it's not the case.

“I suspect that Tottenham game would be a catalyst to look for a new manager, being in that position, you look who's available, being diligent and then think of the timing. In our position, you're hoping the manager will turn it around, start to win matches, 99/100 when you've made the decision, the tide's against you, it continues to go against you, they decided the next big loss, they'd have to act. They started, I'm sure, after Tottenham, it felt like the end. Even if it wasn't actually the end.”

open image in gallery Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United ( PA Wire )

Neville was also especially unhappy at “the lack of identity” under Ten Hag, without a discernible pattern of play since joining from Ajax in 2022.

“I think the lack of identity and style has been a mystery,” Neville added. “Recruitment has been poor also. It's been awful at times. I believe there's a group of players who can play better than they are. I was shocked to see Eriksen and Casemiro starting and Ugarte on the bench.

“He's not started brilliantly, but if I'm an owner, I look at that, those two getting on in age, this lad with legs, I'd ask questions. Lack of style of play has been a problem. It's a struggle watching them play. As big a problem as the results.

“Ruud will do his best, I thought for months, I think they're better suited with three at the back, maybe that could happen, give them more comfort. An extra body at the back, more support, I think Ruud could do that, I'm not sure if it's right, we'll see on Wednesday against Leicester.

open image in gallery Ten Hag leaves United after two years in charge ( Getty Images )

“In the immediate, those players will have to be worked with. Is there anybody watching United who don't think they're better than their showing? No chance they'll get to the top with that squad, but they're better than 14th... better than sixth.

“You start to question every player on the pitch, you lose faith with everybody. If a manager can get a song out of them, who to keep and who to sell. I wouldn't change anything in January, work with them for six months. The sporting department of the club also to work this out.”