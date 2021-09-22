Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Red Devils held on for a valuable win at the London Stadium last weekend thanks to David De Gea’s stoppage time penalty save with the Hammers out for revenge here
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.
It seems like just last weekend that these two sides faced one another, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it was. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came out on top at the London Stadium on Sunday as his side clinched a 2-1 victory in dramatic circumstances. Former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard scored a late winner for United, but Mark Noble then came onto the pitch to miss a stoppage time penalty as David Moyes’ team squandered the chance to leave with a point.
How will that result impact the two sides this evening? They swap the Premier League for the Carabao Cup, but will there be a different outcome? Both Solskjaer and Moyes will be well aware they need to manage their squads with both league and European ambitions to deal with. That almost certainly means we will see some changes.
West Ham have not beaten Manchester United in any of their last five meetings in all competitions. And Moyes has not beaten his former club since he was sacked by them after less than one season in charge seven years ago.
Could all that change tonight? It’s not long until we find out - be sure to hang on for the last 16 draw, which will follow tonight’s matches:
Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless make changes for the Carabao Cup third round as Manchester United face West Ham United, but the Red Devils’ boss might also have it in the back of his mind that the competition represents a decent chance to end his wait for silverware.
There are bigger priorities than this domestic cup in United’s season, but after several near misses he’s still looking for his first trophy - and ending Man City’s recent dominance of the competition is another incentive to go the distance.
West Ham have never won the competition, last reaching the final in 1981 and losing to Liverpool after a replay, but a huge improvement under David Moyes might have fans feeling that winning a domestic cup is not beyond them this year.
Predicting how Man United vs West Ham will play out tonight
Everything you need to know as the Red Devils and Hammers meet again
Mata ready for West Ham rematch
Manchester United’s Juan Mata is prepared to face West Ham again after their close fought encounter on Sunday in the Premier League.
West Ham went in front through Said Benrahma before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised. Jesse Lingard came on as a second half substitute to score against his former teammates and put Man Utd 2-1 up but they needed David De Gea to stop a final minute penalty to complete their win.
“It was a great way of winning with that penalty at the end, with that save at the end. I was very, very happy for him [De Gea], he deserved a day like that,” Mata said.
“But we are moving on, we are thinking already about the next game because as you know, we have many games now, so there’s no time for celebrating a lot. It’s time for feeling good but getting ready for the next one.
“They will probably make some changes, so maybe the personnel is a tiny [bit] different but they still have a very competitive squad, we know how difficult it is going to be to beat them but we play at home and hopefully we can have a great game.”
Phil Jones back for Man Utd
Phil Jones will return to the Manchester United squad after a 20-month absence for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie with West Ham.
The centre-back has not played for the first team since an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tranmere in January 2020, when he was one of the scorers in a 6-0 win.
The 29-year-old has been out with a long-term knee injury and following surgery 13 months ago his rehabilitation was complicated by travel restrictions during lockdown.
"I’m so happy for Phil," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.
"He has completed two 90 minutes for the Under-23s, played some minutes behind closed doors and he’s got no reaction on his knee. He’s been working really hard."
Manchester United defender Alex Telles warns West Ham ahead of Carabao Cup tie
Manchester United defender Alex Telles has promised West Ham they will face exactly the same challenge as they did in the Premier League at the weekend as the clubs prepare to lock horns once again in the Carabao Cup.
David De Gea’s injury-time penalty save from Mark Noble at the London Stadium on Sunday meant substitute Jesse Lingard’s 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 league win for the visitors.
The sides meet again at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, this time in the third round of the League Cup, and while the personnel may be slightly different, Telles has warned the Hammers their task will be no easier.
He told United’s official website: “Preparations will be the same. It’s in front of our home fans at Old Trafford, but I think the game will be very tough. It’ll be a difficult match, but we’re ready.
“After the game at West Ham, I feel we’re better prepared, and of course we want to win and play as well as we can to get through.”
Manchester United vs West Ham Team News
United remain without Marcus Rashford and both Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani face a race to be fit. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will come out of the line-up for the cup, while a change is also likely in goal.
West Ham have fewer options but will still change a few players, with Declan Rice, Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal among those who could drop out. Michail Antonio is available after suspension.
Manchester United vs West Ham Odds
Man United 8/15
Draw 57/17
West Ham 6/1
Manchester United vs West Ham prediction
United’s fringe attackers to seize their chance to shine and nudge them through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Man United 2-1 West Ham.
