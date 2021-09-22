(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

It seems like just last weekend that these two sides faced one another, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it was. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came out on top at the London Stadium on Sunday as his side clinched a 2-1 victory in dramatic circumstances. Former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard scored a late winner for United, but Mark Noble then came onto the pitch to miss a stoppage time penalty as David Moyes’ team squandered the chance to leave with a point.

How will that result impact the two sides this evening? They swap the Premier League for the Carabao Cup, but will there be a different outcome? Both Solskjaer and Moyes will be well aware they need to manage their squads with both league and European ambitions to deal with. That almost certainly means we will see some changes.

West Ham have not beaten Manchester United in any of their last five meetings in all competitions. And Moyes has not beaten his former club since he was sacked by them after less than one season in charge seven years ago.

Could all that change tonight? It’s not long until we find out - be sure to hang on for the last 16 draw, which will follow tonight’s matches: