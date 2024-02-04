Rasmus Hojlund fires Manchester United in front against West Ham (Getty Images)

Manchester United host West Ham today in the Premier League as both clubs look to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season. West Ham come into the fixture sixth in the Premier League table while Manchester United are eighth after that dramatic 4-3 win over Wolves in midweek, and can leapfrog the visitors with a victory here.

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Varane, Antony, McTominay, Forson.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Phillips, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Scarles.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).

