Manchester United host West Ham today in the Premier League as both clubs look to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season. West Ham come into the fixture sixth in the Premier League table while Manchester United are eighth after that dramatic 4-3 win over Wolves in midweek, and can leapfrog the visitors with a victory here.
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Varane, Antony, McTominay, Forson.
West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Phillips, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Scarles.
Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).
Before this match, United have won all of the previous 20 times they have scored the first goal at home to West Ham in the Premier League. Can the Hammers break that unwanted streak by finding a way back into the contest?
Bowen loops a cross to the back post, where Kudus does well to divert a header back across goal. However, Onana again is there to make the save. West Ham are certainly knocking on the door, but they remain a goal down.
Hojlund (21y 0d) is the youngest player to score in four successive Premier League appearances since Dele Alli in January 2017 (20y 268d).
Johnson blasts the ball towards goal from all of 30 yards out, but it only serves to sting the hands of Onana as he beats away to his right.
On his 21st birthday, Hojlund has become the youngest player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for United.
Assist Carlos Henrique Casimiro
Goal Rasmus Winther Højlund
A free-kick in a great position has West Ham fans almost expecting the ball to find the back of the net with Ward-Prowse stood over it. However, it's not the set-piece wizard's finest effort as the ball hits the wall and deflects away from danger.
A cross from the right finds Soucek near the edge of the box, and his eventual shot takes a deflection off Maguire and flies towards the bottom corner. Luckily for United, the ball goes just wide of the post. Both teams have had decent chances to get ahead now, though neither has been able to take them to this point.
BIG SAVE! Having just taken a blow to the head, Areola shakes off the effects to make a vital stop. Fernandes lets fly from 25 yards out, and his effort takes a nick off Emerson and looks to be looping into the top corner. However, Areola makes an acrobatic save to tip it away from danger.
