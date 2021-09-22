Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless make changes for the Carabao Cup third round as Manchester United face West Ham United, but the Red Devils’ boss might also have it in the back of his mind that the competition represents a decent chance to end his wait for silverware.

There are bigger priorities than this domestic cup in United’s season, but after several near misses he’s still looking for his first trophy - and ending Man City’s recent dominance of the competition is another incentive to go the distance.

West Ham have never won the competition, last reaching the final in 1981 and losing to Liverpool after a replay, but a huge improvement under David Moyes might have fans feeling that winning a domestic cup is not beyond them this year.

The two clubs met at the weekend as Man United won 2-1, with the Hammers missing a late penalty and the chance to snatch a point.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup clash.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, 22 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream it via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

United remain without Marcus Rashford and both Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani face a race to be fit. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will come out of the line-up for the cup, while a change is also likely in goal.

West Ham have fewer options but will still change a few players, with Declan Rice, Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal among those who could drop out. Michail Antonio is available after suspension.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - Heaton; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Mata, Lingard, Martial; Cavani

WHU - Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio

Prediction

United’s fringe attackers to seize their chance to shine and nudge them through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Man United 2-1 West Ham.