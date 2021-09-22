Rotation will be the order of the day for Manchester United and probably West Ham United too, as the clubs meet in the EFL Cup just days after a Premier League encounter.

The London club were at home on that occasion and missed the chance to snare a late point after missing a penalty, while Man United, 2-1 victors on Sunday, will be hosts for the midweek clash in the third round.

Donny van de Beek, weekend matchwinner Jesse Lingard and out-of-favour forward Anthony Martial will be among those hoping to stake their claim for the Old Trafford club, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be wary of the threat posed by David Moyes’ side if they are close to full strength.

Both clubs might feel this competition could provide a route to silverware this season, given the Hammers’ dramatic upturn in fortunes compared to only a couple of seasons ago.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup clash.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, 22 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream it via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

United remain without Marcus Rashford and both Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani face a race to be fit. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will come out of the line-up for the cup, while a change is also likely in goal.

West Ham have fewer options but will still change a few players, with Declan Rice, Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal among those who could drop out. Michail Antonio is available after suspension.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - Heaton; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Mata, Lingard, Martial; Cavani

WHU - Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Man United 8/15

Draw 57/17

West Ham 6/1

Prediction

United’s fringe attackers to seize their chance to shine and nudge them through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Man United 2-1 West Ham.