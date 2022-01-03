Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
All you need to know about the fixture
Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League fixture on Monday and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb the table.
The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form and the interim boss has admitted he hasn’t made the progression at the club he was hoping for.
He partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club, saying: “Every coach, every ambitious coach - and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward.
“But in order to do that, you need to be able to train.”
So when is kick off and who is lining up for the sides? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
United will be without Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof due to Covid. While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Predicted line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence
Odds
Man United - 8/15
Draw - 16/5
Wolves - 9/2
Prediction
United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.
