Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League.

United have been faced with criticism of late, especially captain Harry Maguire and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the star.

He said: “Our problem was, again, that we allowed too many transitional moments, and this is not only a problem of the centre of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team that it starts up front. And you can speak also about the role of the No 10 in that kind of formation.

“So I don’t think it makes sense to speak about the individual performance of players. We need to get better as a team.”

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

United are set to miss Victor Lindelof (Covid) and Paul Pogba (thigh). While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension though.

Meanwhile, Wolves remain without Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Willy Boly.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is also a doubt with a groin issue.

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Odds

Man United - 8/15

Draw - 16/5

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.