Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick takes charge of the club for the first time in the Champions League as the Red Devils wrap up their group campaign at home to BSC Young Boys. United are already assured to finish top of the group, while their Swiss opponents must win - and hope Atalanta lose to Villarreal - if they want to come third and enter the Europa League after the new year.

The stand-in manager won his first game in the dugout at the weekend and said he was delighted with what he saw. “I was positively surprised by the physical state and intensity,” he said. “The first half hour was amazing. I felt it was extremely high tempo, high intensity, always on the front. The only thing that was missing in this first half hour was scoring one or two, if not three, goals.”

United are unbeaten in four games across all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskajer was sacked, three of which came under the guidance of Michael Carrick. Follow live updates of Man United vs Young Boys in the Champions League below, following the conclusion of Zenit vs Chelsea: