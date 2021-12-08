Manchester United vs Young Boys LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from Old Trafford in the final group stage clash
Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick takes charge of the club for the first time in the Champions League as the Red Devils wrap up their group campaign at home to BSC Young Boys. United are already assured to finish top of the group, while their Swiss opponents must win - and hope Atalanta lose to Villarreal - if they want to come third and enter the Europa League after the new year.
The stand-in manager won his first game in the dugout at the weekend and said he was delighted with what he saw. “I was positively surprised by the physical state and intensity,” he said. “The first half hour was amazing. I felt it was extremely high tempo, high intensity, always on the front. The only thing that was missing in this first half hour was scoring one or two, if not three, goals.”
United are unbeaten in four games across all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskajer was sacked, three of which came under the guidance of Michael Carrick. Follow live updates of Man United vs Young Boys in the Champions League below, following the conclusion of Zenit vs Chelsea:
Zenit 2 - 3 Chelsea
88 mins: There was a nervous wait for Chelsea as VAR checked that Werner had stayed onside but the goal stands and Chelsea have moved back to the top of Group H. Thomas Tuchel will be pleased about this second half. Chelsea have taken the game to Zenit and earned both of their second half goals. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been brilliant in goal too and he’s come up with some vital saves to keep them in the game.
GOAL! Zenit 2 - 3 Chelsea (Werner, 85’)⚽️
85 mins: Superb goal from Chelsea! A pacey pass up to Pulisic is brilliantly controlled and he plays a quick one-two with Ziyech to run along from front edge of the box. Werner drifts into space in the box but Pulisic picks him out. He shifts the ball to the right and fires a low shot underneath the goalkeeper to put Chelsea back in front. A fine finish from the German.
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
81 mins: Into the last 10 minutes in St. Petersburg. Christensen heads a Zenit corner out towards Lovren who takes a shot from range but pulls it wide of goal.
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
78 mins: Azmoun tried his best to continue for Zenit but he limps off a little dejectedly to be replaced with Artem Dzyuba. Chelsea are still chasing down a winning goal. Havertz and Werner combine to get the ball into the box and Werner’s shot is deflected out for a corner.
Ziyech swings the set piece into the box but Zenit head it away.
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
75 mins: Another double change for Chelsea as Azmoun gets a little treatment. Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz come on for Saul Niguez and Romelu Lukaku.
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
73 mins: Sarr and Azmoun come together off the ball and the Zenit striker goes down in pain clutching his ankle. Kepa Arrizabalaga calls for the Zenit medical team to come and take a look.
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
70 mins: SAVE! Claudinho’s corner doesn’t beat the first man but Zenit recover the ball quickly. They work it back to Claudinho who flicks another cross into the box. Azmoun is unmarked and he meets the ball in the air with a powerful header at goal. Kepa reacts fast and dives across to the left to turn the effort wide of the post!
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
68 mins: That goal from Romelu Lukaku ended a 10-game run without scoring. Will that get him back into form?
Claudinho attempts to take on Saul with a driving run into the right side of the box and he wins a corner for the home side.
Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea
65 mins: Thomas Tuchel makes a double change after that goal to see if Chelsea can score again and move back to the top of the group. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic come on in place of Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
GOAL! Zenit 2 - 2 Chelsea (Lukaku, 62’)⚽️
62 mins: Lovely goal from Chelsea! Timo Werner brings the ball to the edge of the box and passes it to Barkley before breaking through the lines. Lukaku is hovering in the middle of the box in an offside position but the ball doesn’t come to him. Barkley slots it into the right side of the area where Werner collects the pass and knocks it across to Lukaku who taps it home to equalise for the Blues.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies