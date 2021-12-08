Manchester United vs Young Boys predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match
Manchester United welcome Young Boys to Old Trafford for their final Champions League group stage fixture tonight.
Michael Carrick had already guaranteed United’s safe passage into the knockout rounds, with a vital victory over Villarreal during his short stint as caretaker manager.
Ralf Rangnick is likely to use the match as a chance to rotate his squad and to continue to establish his style of play, having earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in the first game of his tenure.
Young Boys will not easily roll over, though, and inflicted a shock 2-1 defeat on United in the reverse fixture in September. The Swiss champions have plenty to play for, too, as they could still qualify for a Europa League place if they pull off another upset.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is it and what time does it start?
The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 8 December at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
What is the team news?
Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remained ruled out for United, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all doubts. The likes of Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood should be given the chance to impress the new coach.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Sancho; Martial
Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu
Odds
Manchester United - 4/11
Draw - 4/1
Young Boys - 7/1
Prediction
Despite still transitioning to Rangnick’s playing style, United should have far too much quality for Young Boys, with several squad players keen to take the chance to leave an impression on the new head coach. Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies