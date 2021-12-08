Is Manchester United vs Young Boys on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match
Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first European game as head coach of Manchester United when they face Young Boys.
United have already secured qualification to the knockout stages ahead of tonight’s final round of Champions League group stage fixtures thanks to a 2-0 victory against Villarreal during Michael Carrick’s short stint as caretaker manager.
Rangnick’s tenure got off to a solid start with a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday, and the German is likely to rotate his side and afford fringe players the chance to impress against supposedly weaker opposition.
United will still have to be wary, though. Young Boys inflicted a shock 2-1 upset in the reverse fixture, which signalled a new low for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Swiss champions still have faint hopes of snatching a third-place finish in the group.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is it and what time does it start?
The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 8 December at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
What is the team news?
Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remained ruled out for United, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all doubts. The likes of Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood should be given the chance to impress the new coach.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Sancho; Martial
Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu
Odds
Manchester United - 4/11
Draw - 4/1
Young Boys - 7/1
Prediction
Despite still transitioning to Rangnick’s playing style, United should have far too much quality for Young Boys, with several squad players keen to take the chance to leave an impression on the new head coach. Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies