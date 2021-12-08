Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first European game as head coach of Manchester United when they face Young Boys.

United have already secured qualification to the knockout stages ahead of tonight’s final round of Champions League group stage fixtures thanks to a 2-0 victory against Villarreal during Michael Carrick’s short stint as caretaker manager.

Rangnick’s tenure got off to a solid start with a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday, and the German is likely to rotate his side and afford fringe players the chance to impress against supposedly weaker opposition.

United will still have to be wary, though. Young Boys inflicted a shock 2-1 upset in the reverse fixture, which signalled a new low for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Swiss champions still have faint hopes of snatching a third-place finish in the group.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 8 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remained ruled out for United, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all doubts. The likes of Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood should be given the chance to impress the new coach.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Sancho; Martial

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu

Odds

Manchester United - 4/11

Draw - 4/1

Young Boys - 7/1

Prediction

Despite still transitioning to Rangnick’s playing style, United should have far too much quality for Young Boys, with several squad players keen to take the chance to leave an impression on the new head coach. Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys.