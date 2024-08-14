Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said any club wanting to sign Marc Guehi will have to pay “superstar money” for the defender.

Newcastle have reportedly made three offers for the England international, including one up to the region of £60m.

The 24-year-old has been attracting interest across Europe, and that has only increased after his impressive performances for England during Euro 2024.

As a regular part of Gareth Southgate’s side, after Harry Maguire was ruled out through injury before the tournament, Guehi played six of England’s seven matches in Germany, only missing the quarter-final because of a suspension.

“We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

“Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people.

“It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

Fulham have also put in two offers for another Crystal Palace central defender, Joachim Andersen, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan from Lyon at Craven Cottage, and put in a string of impressive performances.

Newcastle are targeting Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

The second bid for Andersen was reportedly £25m with a further £5m in add-ons, but the Denmark international and Guehi could have linked fortunes.

“That’s an interesting one because I can’t imagine a situation where we would lose both of our centre-halves,” Parish said.

“Again, Joachim, he’s a special lad and very much at the heart of what we do. He’s like our quarterback at the heart of that back three, a sensational footballer.

“We have got to sit and think about what is the right thing to do, what the players want to do. If both of them are still here at the end of the window I wouldn’t be surprised.”