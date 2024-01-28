Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford was unavailable for Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Newport on Sunday because of illness, according to the club’s official line.

But Erik ten Hag has warned he will “deal with” the matter, following reports Rashford was spotted in a Belfast night club this week.

United would not comment on those reports, and said Rashford had “stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers”.

On Friday, manager Erik ten Hag said Rashford was ill and he would see how he recovered before determining if he could make the squad for the FA Cup fourth-round match at League Two Newport.

But, when asked about Rashford’s absence before kick-off, Ten Hag hinted there was more to the situation, saying: “It’s an internal matter. I will deal with it.”

Earlier this season Ten Hag described Rashford taking part in birthday celebrations after United had lost a match against Manchester City as unacceptable.

“I am aware of it and I spoke with him about it,” Ten Hag said in November. “It is unacceptable. I told him. He apologised and that is it.”

Rashford is not the first player to fall into Ten Hag’s bad books. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have both been pushed out of the club after fallouts during the Dutchman’s reign.

additional reporting by AP